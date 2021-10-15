CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Delhi man wanted for shooting at Grambling State University, injuring 1 and killing another

By Chelsea Monae Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izAUH_0cSi6n0z00

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jatavious Carroll, a.ka. “Rabbit”, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is believed to be the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Grambling State University campus on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZhOv_0cSi6n0z00
Jatavious Carroll, aka “Rabbit”
Grambling State University increases security after campus shooting

The shooting injured a 16-year-old juvenile of Rayville and led to the death of Damarius Murphy, 19 of Rayville.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carroll on one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Possessing a Firearm/Weapon on School Property.


For more Crime News CLICK HERE

Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll to contact LSP Troop F at 318-345-0000 or your local law enforcement agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Family of teenage shooting victim speaks out; surgery still needed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday afternoon, the victim’s family of one of the recent drive-by shootings in Dothan spoke about the need for help and healing. Just one week ago on Sunday, a drive-by shooting occurred on Grant Street in Dothan. The shooting, which injured three, including a three-year-old and a 19-year-old, continues to […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

14 year-old fatally shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation is ongoing following the shooting death of a teenager. Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley pronounced Jaleel Rasheed Ali dead this morning following a fatal shooting on the 3900 Block of Calhoun Drive. The victim was 14 years old and his body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Rayville, LA
Delhi, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Delhi, LA
WRBL News 3

Single vehicle accident on Grove Park Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Shortly after noon on Saturday, Oct. 23. Columbus Police and Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident on Grove Park Dr. According to witnesses, a cab driver lost control and the vehicle plunged down a steep embankment coming to rest wedged between an apartment building and the dirt bank. No […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

DEVELOPING: Police presence on Britt Ave.

UPDATE: Oct. 23, 2021, 5:48 p.m. — Columbus Police Department confirms one person was shot. The female victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A heavy police presence was reported on Britt Ave. near Bell St. as of 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. News 3 is working on gathering more details on this developing story […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One dead after car accident on Wickham Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man is dead after a car accident on Wickham Dr. on Saturday morning. According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, 57 year-old Barry Miles left the road and hit a tree earlier this morning. Miles was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical ER at 7:58 a.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Louisiana State Police#Lincoln Parish#Ktve#Kard#School Property#Lsp Troop F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

1K+
Followers
700
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy