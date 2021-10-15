Florida Gov. DeSantis To Biden: Do Your Job, Enforce The Immigration Law

Instead of changing course to stop the crisis of mass illegal immigration occurring at the southwest border, the Biden Administration has taken yet another action to further weaken immigration enforcement, which will exacerbate the Biden Border Crisis.

In a policy memo issued this week by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Biden Administration directed immigration authorities to stop deploying worksite operations that enforce illegal immigrant employment laws, effectively greenlighting American employers to hire illegal aliens.

“This latest action by DHS should come as no surprise given that mass illegal immigration is this administration’s policy, but yet again, Florida will fill the chasm left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to enforce the law,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “State and federal law explicitly prohibit the employment of illegal aliens. In Florida, we will enforce the law, and we will protect the jobs and wages of Florida’s workers.”

This week’s memo is just the latest directive from the Biden Administration to hamstring immigration authorities and facilitate mass illegal immigration at the southwest border. States bear the brunt of this administration’s open borders agenda. That is why Governor DeSantis has taken many actions to address the Biden Border Crisis.

On August 26, the Governor sent a letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas urging the Biden Administration to provide more transparency concerning the resettlement of illegal aliens in Florida and to consult in advance with state leadership before illegal aliens are resettled in the state. Forty-eight days later, the letter is still unanswered.

On September 28, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-223, which prohibits all Florida agencies under the purview of the Governor from facilitating illegal immigration into Florida, unless otherwise required by federal or state law, and requires the collection of information from state officials on the scope and costs of illegal immigration in Florida.

The Governor appointed former U.S. Attorney Larry Keefe as the state’s first Public Safety Czar to ensure the actions directed in the executive order are carried out.

The State of Florida has filed suit against the Biden Administration challenging its “catch and release” policy.

Employing an unauthorized alien is a state and federal offence, and Florida will fill the enforcement gap left by the Biden Administration. If an individual wishes to report non-compliance, they can visit http://www.floridajobs.org/verify-florida or send an email to EVerifyCompliance@deo.myflorida.com.

