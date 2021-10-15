CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

CentraCare's message to the community: Letter

St. Cloud Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There are no beds.” It’s a phrase that has become far too commonplace inside Emergency Departments and hospitals as physicians seek to find higher levels of care for their patients. What does it really mean? We are in a dire situation. As COVID-19 continues to rip through our communities...

www.sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Item

Column: A letter to our community from McLeod Health

We are entering the season of reflection and gratitude, and I am extremely fortunate to have many things to be thankful for this year. Working in health care is a special calling and requires a servant's heart to answer that call in times of need. Our staff has been steadfast in their commitment to ensuring medical excellence and compassionate service to those who entrust us with their care. We care for patients in the happiest of moments when a new life comes into the world, and we care for patients when they are their most vulnerable. I am thankful for the opportunity to lead an amazing organization that is bound by a mission to serve and filter our efforts through our four core values of "Caring, The Person, Quality and Integrity."
SUMTER, SC
wellesleyps.org

Principal’s Message

Hello Upham Parents! As you know the Wellesley School Committee unanimously voted to approve the original (“Option A”) swing space proposal for Hunnewell. This means that beginning in the fall of 2022, Hunnewell grade levels will be moving to other elementary schools for the duration of the construction project. We will also be creating TLC programs at each of these schools to support the students in that specialized program.
WELLESLEY, MA
Port Townsend Leader

Find solutions to our community’s challenges | Letter to the editor

At a recent candidate forum, the candidates for Port Townsend City Council were asked about their stance on mask and vaccine mandates. While all favored using all of the tactics we have to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, one answer stood out. While Tyler Vega agreed with the others, he further...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Oxygen#Health Care#Physicians#Centracare#Emergency Departments#Healthcare#Md Incident
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Ken Freestone a faithful community partner

Peter Boogaart, Jennifer VerHelst, Marilynn J. Wickens, Pat Den Boer, Kris Van Engen, Sandra Keirnan, Bob Conradi, Bruce Evans, Al Ver Schure, Steve DeYoung, Mary Huisman. The Macatawa Creation Care team would like to state our support for Ken Freestone’s at-large candidacy for Holland City Council. We are keenly interested...
HOLLAND, MI
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
knsiradio.com

CentraCare CEO Warns About Long Haul COVID

(KNSI) — CentraCare officials are warning about the unknown long-term effects survivors of COVID-19 can face. John Hopkins University says around 45 million people have tested positive for COVID. CentraCare CEO Ken Holman says an estimated 12 to 14 million survivors of COVID will endure Long Haul COVID syndrome. “This...
HOPKINS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Columbus Dispatch

Letters: Community Shelter Board CEO should be ousted

Community Shelter executive director should be ousted. The Columbus Branch of the NAACP was appalled to read in the October 7 edition of the Columbus Dispatch that more than $350,000 was stolen from the Community Shelter Board. If this occurred in an agency whose CEO or executive director was Black...
COLUMBUS, OH
fairoaksranchtx.org

October - Mayor Maxton's Message

(From Hill Country Weekly Newspaper - October 21, 2021) Sarah Buckelew and Melissa Castro have both accepted new jobs and have departed the City of Fair Oaks Ranch. I want to recognize these individuals because they were instrumental to key developments in our city’s operations over the past five years. Both are true professionals that fully took on their responsibilities and found ways to make significant improvements in our city’s processes. The legacy that they leave behind will have a positive impact on our city’s programs for many years. Although their departures will be a big loss to our City, I do wish them the best in their new jobs. Undoubtedly, they will both continue to advance in their respective fields. In my view, they are both superstars and we were extremely fortunate to have them work for our city for any amount of time.
POLITICS
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
antigotimes.com

PUBLISHER’S LETTER

If you are a regular reader of this column, you may have noticed that the plight of the homeless has my special attention. They are on my mind again this week – Assembly Bill 604 is in the news. One of the most prominent features of AB 604 is that...
HOMELESS
Watertown News

LETTER: Owner of Community Health Center Endorses Candidate for District A Councilor

I have been a Watertown resident since 2005, raising my children while founding an expressive arts community center in Watertown, ARTrelief, with my wife. I’m writing today to enthusiastically endorse Nicole Gardner for District A Town Councilor and I encourage all my East End neighbors to cast their vote for her on election day, November 2nd.
WATERTOWN, MA
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy