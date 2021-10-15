CentraCare's message to the community: Letter

(From Hill Country Weekly Newspaper - October 21, 2021) Sarah Buckelew and Melissa Castro have both accepted new jobs and have departed the City of Fair Oaks Ranch. I want to recognize these individuals because they were instrumental to key developments in our city’s operations over the past five years. Both are true professionals that fully took on their responsibilities and found ways to make significant improvements in our city’s processes. The legacy that they leave behind will have a positive impact on our city’s programs for many years. Although their departures will be a big loss to our City, I do wish them the best in their new jobs. Undoubtedly, they will both continue to advance in their respective fields. In my view, they are both superstars and we were extremely fortunate to have them work for our city for any amount of time.

