Annapolis, MD

Gov. Hogan pushes to “re-fund the police” with $150 million initiative

By Randi Bass
 9 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced a new $150 million initiative to “re-fund the police” and support law enforcement agencies across the state Friday morning.

WV officials announce billion-dollar broadband plan to bring internet service to 200,000 more homes and businesses

The move comes as police departments nationwide struggle to attract and retain officers amid shifting public perception of law enforcement. Gov. Hogan says cutting funding and reducing resources isn’t the answer, but rather, giving departments the cash they need to improve training, increase diversity, and expand community policing efforts.

He made his position on policing issues very clear during the Friday morning announcement, saying, “trying to reduce crime by defunding police is dangerous, radical, far-left lunacy. Thinking that you can improve law enforcement by defunding the police is like saying you wanna improve education by defunding the schools.”

Though most of the funding will go right to departments to support officers and combat crime, about $20 million dollars worth of that funding will go toward victim protection services across the state.

WDVM 25

MCPS announces potential changes to sports gatherings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public schools announced due to reports of altercations and misconduct at some athletic events, MCPS will be making some changes.  The school district says recently there have been a number of students behaving poorly at sports gatherings which resulted in quarrels, staff say it is unacceptable, and the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
