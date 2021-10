CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two Chesterfield drivers are in the hospital after a crash on the 800 block of North Courthouse road.

According to a statement from police on Twitter, neither of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.



(Photos courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Both drivers have been charged, one with failure to yield and the other with driving without a license.

