Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson arrives to Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson has arrived to the Carrier Dome for tonight’s 7 p.m. game against Syracuse.

Check out our photos of the Tigers’ arrival in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks