CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lourdes Leon, 25, Flaunts Armpit Hair On ‘Interview Magazine’ Cover After Getting Trolled

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anXRK_0cSi3ger00
Shutterstock

Madonna’s mini-me daughter Lourdes Leon has proudly put her armpit hair on display, after being trolled by bullies online throughout the years.

Lourdes Leon, 25, has stunned on the cover of Interview Magazine, putting her body hair on display while rocking a slew of stunning outfits — see all the gorgeous pics here. The daughter of Madonna donned a yellow wrap dress with a super high slit, lifting her arms above her head to show her armpit hair. In other snaps, she wore a red gown featuring some serious cut outs, and a long-sleeved pale green mini dress, which appeared to be made of a knit material. As for her glam. Lourdes had super long pink nails, blue eyeshadow with dark eye liner, and her raven tresses styled in a sleek blowout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsiBi_0cSi3ger00
Lourdes Leon. Image: Shutterstock

She didn’t just stun on the cover, however, she also opened up to actress Debi Mazar during a Q&A with the outlet, which was published on October 14. Although the totally showed up and showed out at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13, Lourdes revealed she felt out of place. “I’m really grateful to have been able to go. Maybe because it was my first time, but it felt crazy,” she recalled.

“You’re just shoved into a room with all these famous people and you’re supposed to talk to them and be their friend, even though you don’t f***ing know them. That’s not my vibe.” She continued, “I’m sure it’s fun if you’re someone who is friends with a lot of famous people, but I’m not. I didn’t know who the f*** to talk to. I felt so awkward that I literally called my boyfriend in the middle of it, but the dinner was fine. I mean, I was sitting with Jeremy O. Harris, who I love, and Irina Shayk, who I love a lot. She’s so funny.” On the red carpet, she cut a stunning figure in a bright pink dress inspired by Cher, which also exposed her armpit hair.

Later in the piece, brunette beauty also spoke about growing up with privilege, as a result of her mom’s status. “We don’t get any handouts in my family,” the University of Michigan grad told the outlet. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Lorde Shares Rare Selfies After Stunning On Magazine Cover With David Byrne — See Pics

The ‘Royals’ singer shared a series of new pics to her IG account, including a glimpse at her ‘Rolling Stone’ photoshoot with pal David Byrne. It’s not often that Lorde, 24, pops up on social media. But when she does, she make it worthwhile. The New Zealand singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, October 15 to gave her almost 8 million followers a rare glimpse into her personal life through the form of plenty of photos and videos, which can be seen HERE. The first footage Lorde shared was a behind-the-scenes pic from her and fellow singer David Byrne‘s photoshoot for the latest “Musicians on Musicians” cover story of Rolling Stone.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Wants Everyone to Know She's Not a "Material Girl" — Madonna Made Sure of That

Lourdes "Lola" Leon wants you to know that she's way more than just Madonna's daughter. In a recent candid chat with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine, the 25-year-old model explained how her upbringing changed her perception of money and beauty, and not in the way that you would think. For one, she paid for her college tuition and her New York City apartment on her own, explaining that she didn't get "handouts" because Madonna was cautious about her children becoming entitled. Lola also wasn't open to accepting money from Madonna, whom she described as a "control freak." However, she's not oblivious about her position in society, either. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debi Mazar
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Madonna
Person
Cher
Person
Lourdes Leon
The Independent

Lourdes Leon reflects on childhood with ‘control freak’ mother Madonna

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, has reflected on her childhood with the singer as a mother.In a new interview with the singer’s friend Debi Mazar for Interview Magazine, Leon described her mother as “such a control freak”.The 25-year-old model said: “She has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”Elsewhere in the interview, Leon, who bought her apartment without financial assistance from her mother, and also put herself through college, revealed that Madonna refuses to give handouts.“I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Madonna & Maluma Show Off Their Edgy Style for ‘Rolling Stone’

Madonna and Maluma are kicking off Rolling Stone‘s third-annual “Musicians on Musicians” issue in edgy fashion. The two singers star on the first of publication’s four covers this week, kicking off the series with an intimate sit-down interview at a Williamsburg social club. For the photoshoot, the “Medellín” singers each modeled a mixture of bold attire. Madonna’s looks ranged from retro minidresses and bespoke cross necklaces to vintage Givenchy by Alexander McQueen coats and custom boots from Miu Miu. As for Maluma, the Colombian musician tapped his own mix of designers — think an Amiri leather jacket, Dior jeans, a Louis Vuitton suit,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Lourdes Leon opens up about mom Madonna: 'She has controlled me my whole life'

So, what was it really like growing up with Madonna as a mother? Lourdes Leon is giving her fans the inside scoop. The 25-year-old opens up about her relationship with her famous mom in a new feature for Interview magazine and shares some of the life lessons the superstar singer taught her. For instance, she learned early on that she had to work hard for what she wanted.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interview Magazine#Ing#Bullying#Q A
editorials24.com

Lourdes Leon Opens Up About Madonna’s Influence on Her

Lourdes “Lola” Leon wants you to know that she’s way more than just Madonna‘s daughter. In a recent candid chat with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine, the 25-year-old model explained how her upbringing changed her perception of money and beauty, and not in the way that you would think. For one, she paid for her college tuition and her New York City apartment on her own, explaining that she didn’t get “handouts” because Madonna was cautious about her children becoming entitled. Lola also wasn’t open to accepting money from Madonna, whom she described as a “control freak.” However, she’s not oblivious about her position in society, either. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae Is Serving Body in a Skintight Cutout Dress

When I woke up this morning, the first thing I saw was Addison Rae's abs—as it should be. The influencer was all over my timeline due to her incredibly sexy look from ELLE's Women in Hollywood party. Keeping her aesthetic minimal and chic, Addison donned a super simple black gown...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slinky Dolce & Gabbana Pumps While Posing With Her Pink Rolls Royce

Like many of us, Nicki Minaj loves the finer things in life, like pink Rolls-Royce cars and $800 Dolce & Gabanna heels. The “Barbie Dreams” rap star took to her Instagram last night to share a few snaps of herself posing with her pink luxury car. In the shots for her 161 million followers, Minaj is sporting a see-through white turtleneck top with black pants and a pair of black pointy-toed mesh pumps. The semi-sheer Mary Jane-inspired style, dubbed the “Cardinale,” features two delicate straps with sparkly side buckle fastenings and retails for $795. View this post on Instagram A post...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie’s Second Reunion With Ex Jonny Lee Miller Confirms He’s Back in Her Life

It’s been a minute since we checked in with Angelina Jolie. The actress and humanitarian has been incredibly busy having meetings at the White House, making red carpet appearances, and more. But over the course of the past few months, eagle-eyed fans (and paparazzi) have noticed that the Oscar-winning actress has been spending some time with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller — and the two just reconnected for dinner in Los Angeles. The former couple was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant on Monday night after enjoying a low-key dinner. Paparazzi snapped a few photos of the two in Miller’s car...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Cardi B Shows off Mansion Husband Offset Bought Her for Her 29th Birthday

Rapper Offset had a lavish birthday gift for his wife Cardi B this week: a 6-bedroom mansion. Cardi B revealed the extravagant gift in an Instagram video, complete with a tour of the property and an explanation of the thought that went into it. She apparently intends to rent out the home for short-term vacations.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
89K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy