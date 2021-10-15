CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Huntingdon proposes 2022 budget that doesn't raise taxes

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
 9 days ago
North Huntingdon officials adopted a preliminary budget Thursday that does not raise taxes.

Property owners will not have to pay more real estate taxes under a tentative budget that takes $1.14 million from the fund balance to cover a projected deficit.

Commissioners voted to adopt a proposed $14.17 million general fund budget that maintains real estate taxes at 11.55 mills. Commissioner Jason Atwood, who cast the only opposing vote, said he believed more effort should be made to balance the budget without tapping into the fund balance.

The final budget is scheduled for a vote Dec. 16.

Of the 11.55-mill tax levy, the revenue generated by 9.23 mills will be allocated for the general fund. One mill, which gives the local government $395,634, is earmarked for capital improvements and money collected from 1.32 mills is allocated to the township’s fire services.

