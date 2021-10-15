CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Revance says U.S. FDA declined to approve frown line treatment

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Revance Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
massdevice.com

FDA approves first nasally administered pharmaceutical treatment for dry eye

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced today that it received FDA approval for its nasal pump to deliver a pharmaceutical treatment for dry eye. Crystal Lake, Illinois-based Aptar’s patented Cartridge Pump System (CPS), designed for the multidose delivery of preserved and non-preserved drug formulations, received approval as the device for delivering Oyster Point Pharma’s Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) nasal spray (0.03 mg).
HEALTH
kfgo.com

U.S. to invest $70 million to boost access to COVID-19 tests

(Reuters) – The Biden administration said it will invest $70 million to boost the availability and lower costs of rapid, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests in the United States, as it looks to ease a nationwide shortage that drove up testing costs. High demand for the tests from U.S. employers amidst the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

FDA approves XIPERE for treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis

Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved XIPERE (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis. Bausch + Lomb and Clearside Biomedical announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
HEALTH
kfgo.com

U.S. administers 414.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 414,302,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 503,418,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 413,645,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Frown#Reuters#U S Fda#Revance Therapeutics Inc
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA expands approval to Gilead’s Biktarvy for paediatric HIV-1 treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded indication for Gilead Sciences’ Biktarvy for paediatric subjects to treat human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV-1) infection. The low-dose tablet form of the drug is indicated for kids weighing a minimum of 14kg to under 25kg and are virologically suppressed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

U.S. FDA declines to approve United-MannKind's lung disease therapy

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve United Therapeutics (UTHR.O) and MannKind Corp's (MNKD.O) lung disease therapy, citing an inspection issue at a third-party facility, the companies said on Monday. The therapy is a drug-device combination that uses United Therapeutics' approved treatment, Tyvaso, in...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Business Insider

Revance Shares Plunge On FDA Response Letter For Frown Line Candidate

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Revance Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ:RVNC) marketing application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines. The agency indicated deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection at Revance's manufacturing facility. Revance plans to request a Type A meeting with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

MannKind's stock falls 18% after FDA says it will not approve application for hypertension drug

Shares of MannKind Corp. tumbled 18.3% in trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration would not approve a pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment it is developing with United Therapeutics Corp. . United's stock was down 2.6%. MannKind said in a news release that the FDA had issued a complete response letter to United Therapeutics, citing a problem with a third-party testing center for the substance used to make Tyvaso DPI. MannKind said it looks "forward to supporting United Therapeutics' efforts in securing approval of Tyvaso DPI in the coming months." MannKind's stock is up 32.7% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MARKETS
biospace.com

FDA Approves Roche's Tecentriq as First Adjuvant Treatment for NSCLC

Genentech (Roche)'s Tecentriq has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as adjuvant therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), becoming the first in its class. The decision is based on positive interim results from its Phase III IMpower010 study, which demonstrated a 34% improvement in disease-free...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

FDA Serves Omeros, MannKind-United and Revance with CRLs

Shares of Omeros Corporation were down more than 15% in premarket trading after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its experimental hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) treatment. The FDA rejected Seattle-based Omeros’ Biologics License Application (BLA)...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock rockets on heavy volume after opioid overdose treatment gets FDA approval

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. soared 20.4% on massive volume toward an eight-month high in premarket trading Monday, after the biopharmaceutical company said Zimhi, it's high-dose naloxone injection for the treatment for opioid overdose, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Trading volume spiked to 32.8 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compared with the full-day average of about 2.0 million shares. "We are very excited by this approval and are working with our commercial partner, US WorldMeds, to make this much-needed, lifesaving product readily available to the market," said Adamis Chief Executive Dennis Carlo. "Zimhi provides the highest systemic levels of naloxone compared to any of the nasal or intramuscular products currently available." The stock has soared 132.9% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has tacked on 3.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Atezolizumab as Adjuvant Treatment in Certain Patients With NSCLC

Officials with the FDA have approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Genentech) as adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults with stage II-III A non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors express programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) ≥1% as determined by an FDA-approved test. According to Genentech, atezolizumab is the first and only cancer immunotherapy approved for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC.
CANCER
UCSD Guardian

The FDA exhales a vape approval

After years of debate, research, and data accumulation, the FDA finally approved a vape for commercial use. With the debate continuing, children are becoming the new battlefield. On Oct. 12, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) announced the first vape authorized for mass marketing and distribution in the United States. In...
FDA
biopharmadive.com

Merck advantage grows as FDA approves Keytruda for first-line cervical cancer

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co.'s immunotherapy Keytruda for use in people with previously untreated cervical cancer, expanding the drug's use three years after granting an accelerated clearance in later lines of treatment. Keytruda, a top-selling cancer drug and the only one of its type approved...
CANCER
Medscape News

FDA Approves Pembrolizumab Plus Chemo as First-Line Therapy for Advanced, Recurrent Cervical Cancer

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) alongside standard chemotherapy — with or without bevacizumab — as first-line therapy for patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic PD-L1-expressing cervical cancer. The first-line approval comes on the heels of the phase 3 results from...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy