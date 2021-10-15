CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globe Awards to be held on January 9

By Stephen Iervolino
southernillinoisnow.com
 10 days ago

After a blistering racial controversy that saw its longtime broadcast partner NBC drop the annual show, the Golden Globe Awards are still happening. However, two big questions remain: Where will they be broadcast — and...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

imdb.com

Golden Globe Awards Set for Jan. 9 as Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. Unveils 2022 Calendar

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, with or without a telecast partner. The HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is Nov. 15.
CELEBRITIES
Screendaily

HFPA sets 2022 Golden Globes ceremony

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is proceeding with its awards show and has set its 79th Annual Golden Globes for January 9, 2022. The group will announce film and TV nominations on December 13. According to its awards season timetable published on Friday (October 15) a submission website for film and TV entries will open on Monday October 18.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

HFPA Sets Date For Untelevised 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes don’t have a TV home, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said today that the show will go on. The 79th annual trophy show is set for Sunday, January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards — but no venue was announced. The Globes news was relayed to publicists today in a letter from interim HFPA CEO Todd Boehly and President Helen Hoehne. That letter also referenced “conversations last week” during which the organization received “valuable feedback” from publicists. Exactly how and where the awards will be presented remains undetermined, and multiple issues need to addressed before those questions are answered, Deadline hears. 2021-22 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Emmys, The Grammys, The Oscars & More &#8211 The nominations will be announced Monday, December 13. See the full timeline below. NBC in May pulled the plug on televising the 2022 Globes amid the controversy swirling around HFPA in the wake of the group’s admitted lack of diversity. The organization has vowed to implement reforms and has taken a number of steps to do so in recent months. Here is the full timeline for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards: HFPA Names MRC Chairman Todd Boehly As Interim CEO
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

Golden Globes will hold 2022 ceremony without NBC involvement, despite ongoing Hollywood boycott

The show will go on for the Golden Globes, one way or another. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Friday that it will proceed with its annual awards presentation in 2022, despite NBC's stated intent not to air the ceremony and an ongoing boycott by prominent industry figures. The 2022 edition of the Globes will follow a scandal-plagued year for the HFPA, which has faced increased scrutiny over its lack of diverse members (particularly Black members) and alleged questionable practices.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Golden Globes Moving Forward With Plans To Bestow Honors This Year

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is moving forward with plans to bestow Golden Globe honors this movie season, even in the absence of the typical awards ceremony broadcast on NBC, Deadline has confirmed. A source said Monday that “the HFPA plans to recognize the performances of 2021 to celebrate the great work of the industry this past year at the 79th Annual Golden Globes.” No additional information on plans was disclosed, apart from the fact that the org’s 21 new members will be able to participate in voting on this year’s honorees. It’s not yet clear whether the typical Golden Globe...
CELEBRITIES
Florida Star

Bel Hernandez To Help The Organization That Distributes Golden Globes Become More Inclusive

Media entrepreneur Bel Hernandez has joined the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Credentials Committee. The committee selects new members of the HFPA, the group that presents the Golden Globe Awards. Hernandez is one of several prominent media professionals recruited recently to help diversify the HFPA. The association describes the appointments...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Golden Globes to go ahead despite TV blackout over diversity row

The Golden Globes will go ahead despite NBC's decision not to broadcast the Hollywood award ceremony over concerns about its record on diversity and transparency, organizers said Friday. The prestigious Globes ceremony usually kicks off Hollywood's glitzy award season, and draws a who's who of Tinseltown A-listers to a lavish and champagne-soaked ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Critics Choice Awards Vow To Keep January 9 Date And CW Telecast Despite Embattled Golden Globes “Hostile” Move To Exact Same Evening

For those who may have speculated that the Critics Choice Association will move their long-planned Critics Choice Awards 2022 date of Sunday January 9 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Friday their intention to present their 79th Golden Globe Awards on the same night, well, think again. In an email to the 500+ membership of the Critics Choice Association today, CEO Joey Berlin has reinforced the organization’s intention to stick to that date, noting that except for the COVID-19 affected 2021 awards, the group has steadily been doing its nationally televised (now on The CW) show on the second...
ENTERTAINMENT
People

2022 Golden Globes Still Moving Forward Despite Not Having NBC Broadcast After Controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) plans to move forward with its 2022 Golden Globe ceremony, even if the awards show won't be televised on NBC anymore. Back in May, NBC announced it would not air next year's Golden Globes, which the HFPA hosts, after outrage was sparked from a Los Angeles Times exposé that said there were zero Black members within the HFPA. (The HFPA is comprised of 87 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes each year.)
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Golden Globes 2022 will not air NBC telecast, HFPA says

The Golden Globes are saying “goodbye” to having the ceremony televised on NBC. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will still honor the best in movies and TV for the Golden Globes next year, according to the Wrap, however, the show will not air on NBC in a live telecast. “The...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Critics Choice President Rips “Vindictive” HFPA Over New Golden Globes Date

“This is a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry,” said Critics Choice Awards President Joey Berlin of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s rescheduled January 9 date for its show. That happens to be the same night of the annual Critics Choice event which, unlike the Globes this year, will be telecast (on the CW). While the Globes date was announced today Berlin notes: “We had announced the date of January 9 for the Critics Choice Awards some time ago. The studios are all planning on it and have set afterparties at the Fairmont Century Plaza....
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Untelevised Golden Globe Awards will announce its 2022 winners on the same day as the Critics' Choice Awards

Despite not airing on NBC, the Globes will proceed with its original plan of announcing winners on Sunday, Jan. 9. Because NBC opted not to air next year's ceremony, the Critics' Choice Awards moved its award show to Jan. 9. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association also announced it will announce Golden Globe nominations on Monday, December 13. UPDATE: Critics Choice Awards president Joey Berlin calls the Globes' announcement "a petty and vindictive move. It is actually an insult to the industry."
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

Are the Golden Globes Really Trying to Stage a Comeback?

Though they still won’t be broadcast on NBC, where millions of people have historically tuned in, the Golden Globe Awards may very well still happen in 2022. According to a recent report in Deadline, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—including the 21 new members announced earlier this month—intends to move forward with the 79th Golden Globe Awards, honoring the films of 2021. This comes after a year of seemingly endless bad press for the organization, and a general sense that awards season would move on without it, with the Critics Choice Awards eagerly jumping into the early-January broadcast spot the Globes once occupied.
ENTERTAINMENT
flickdirect.com

The Hollywood Foreign Press Announces 2022 Golden Globes Ceremony Date

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that they will present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9. Today, the association released its calendar with submission deadlines (set for November 15), and nominations will be announced on December 13. There are no words yet on a telecast partner.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Critics Choice CEO Slams HFPA as ‘Hostile and Desperate’ Over Scheduling Golden Globes on the Same Day

Update, 9:30 p.m. ET: The Critics Choice Association swiftly responded to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s announcement that it will present the next Golden Globe Awards on January 9 — the same day as the Critics Choice Awards. “To announce that they intend to reveal winners on January 9 seems like a hostile and desperate act,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin told IndieWire. Berlin pointed out that his organization in May announced the Critics Choice Awards would be held on that date, which as was the case with the last two pre-pandemic shows, are Sundays in the second week in January. The 2019...
MOVIES

