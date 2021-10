ALTON - Alton High School sophomore Parker Mayhew is a standout athlete in both cross country and tennis and also excels in the classroom. Parker is the Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton High School. He has been a runner since sixth grade. "I love running and also that it is an individual sport, but a team sport as well," he said. "I also love playing tennis on the Alton High squad. As a side note, I have an outside dog-walking business." Parker also has a 4.5 GPA as a sophomore Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO