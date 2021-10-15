CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sprinklegate' sinks a U.K. bakery's top sellers after topping is found to be illegal

By Bill Chappell
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A British bakery has been forced to pull its top-selling cookies from the market, after regulators informed the owner that the sprinkles are illegal. The U.S.-made sprinkles contain a coloring that's legal for some uses — but not for sprinkling. Rich Myers, owner of the Get Baked bakery in...

