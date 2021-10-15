'Sprinklegate' sinks a U.K. bakery's top sellers after topping is found to be illegal
By Bill Chappell
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
10 days ago
A British bakery has been forced to pull its top-selling cookies from the market, after regulators informed the owner that the sprinkles are illegal. The U.S.-made sprinkles contain a coloring that's legal for some uses — but not for sprinkling. Rich Myers, owner of the Get Baked bakery in...
Beware of the sprinkle police. A popular bakery in the United Kingdom was forced to stop cooking two of its most beloved deserts due to – of all things – illegal sprinkles imported from the U.S.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.
