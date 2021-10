Detroit’s Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) has made a splash in 2021 as one of the year’s classic “meme” stocks. The highlight of this action was a single-day surge of 71% at the start of March. Serious investors will point to the fact that RKT stock is much more than a Reddit-fueled story. After all, the company’s mortgage origination business — Rocket Mortgages — is the largest home mortgage lender in the country. In addition, Rocket has been busily expanding into other hot lines of business, including online used car sales and solar installations.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO