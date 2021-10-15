CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook Police Unit honors fallen officers at D.C. memorial service

By Aubree Bailey, Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3em5Q4_0cShzBWw00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Mountain Brook Police Department Motor Scout Unit traveled to the nation’s capital this week to honor fallen officers, including three of their own colleagues.

Teacher in jail after student allegedly picks marijuana edibles out of student prize box twice

Each year, the Annual Peace Officers Memorial Service is held to officers killed in the line of duty; MBPD’s Motor Scout Unit is currently in DC at the memorial, paying respects to fallen officers across the nation, including three officers from MBPD.

A list of names of the fallen officers will also be read in honor of their sacrifice. This is the 40th year the memorial has occurred.

This year 356 police officers have died in the line of duty. Nine of those officers are from Alabama police departments.

Each year families of the fallen officers have a chance to travel to Washington, D.C. for the annual Peace Officers Memorial Service. This time three police officers from the Mountain Brook Police Department are there right now to help families honor their fallen loved ones.

“It’s one of those that you just can’t believe you’re part of, you know?” Sgt. Jay Loring said. “Taking into consideration why we’re here and who all has put effort into getting us here, it is incredible that we have this opportunity.”

Loring said the F.O.P. tries to send one officer from the department each year – but Chief Ted Cook was able to send their entire Motor Scout Unit.

“We carry forward the responsibility to protect and to serve as they did every single day,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

In order to get these families to events all week long – the Mountain Brook officers join the ceremonial units to escort them from place to place.

“We’re to make sure that nobody comes back in, as far as traffic, comes back in front of the buses,” Loring said. “We just keep moving until we get them to where they need to be.”

Because the chance to be there for the families is part of the healing process.

“I don’t want any of our families to have to deal with that,” Loring said, “To understand how that really impacts a family and the police department, I’m very fortunate I haven’t had to deal with that yet and I hope that I never do.”

The Mountain Brook Police officers taking time to recognize their own, by getting the pencil etchings of the three heroes from their department who sacrificed their lives to protect the community.

The officers arrived in D.C. on Monday and will be coming back home Sunday morning. The department says it plans to try and send officers every year to pay tribute.

Mountain Brook Police lost Sgt. Freddie Jackson Harp on August 6, 1973; Officer George Todd Herring on September 19, 1987; and Officer Theron Houlditch on December 14, 1990 in the line of duty. Every year on the anniversary of their deaths, the department places a memorial wreath at its Fallen Police Memorial statue and has all flags flown at half-mast.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Search underway for missing teen in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen in Fairfield. Deandre Woods, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19 wearing a white tank top, black pants and black Ugg-styled shoes. He is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Family of teenage shooting victim speaks out; surgery still needed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday afternoon, the victim’s family of one of the recent drive-by shootings in Dothan spoke about the need for help and healing. Just one week ago on Sunday, a drive-by shooting occurred on Grant Street in Dothan. The shooting, which injured three, including a three-year-old and a 19-year-old, continues to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Mountain Brook, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mountain Brook, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Jackson
CBS 42

Groups seek 2 districts with large Black voter bases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery this week to draw new legislative, congressional and school board districts. Some legal groups are arguing the state should have two congressional districts likely to elect an African-American representatives, instead of just one. Black and mixed-race residents now making up more than 25% of the state’s […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Man charged with attempted murder for September shooting in Brighton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday for allegedly shooting another man in Brighton on September 28. Demarcus Javante Daniels, 28, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder. He was booked with a $30,000 bond. Captain Kenneth Hooten with the Brighton Police Department responded to a […]
BRIGHTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homeland Security#D C#Wiat#Mbpd Motor Scout Unit#Nation#F O P
CBS 42

Birmingham community remembers ‘Cupcake’ on two-year anniversary of her body being found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – “Never again” are the words from the Birmingham community as the family of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney remembered her life on the two-year anniversary of police finding her body. Cupcake was kidnapped from a birthday party at Tom Brown Village, spawning community searches and national coverage to follow. Officials found the three-year-old’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 42

CBS 42

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy