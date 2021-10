The J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family donated $3 million to the Children’s Safety Center in Springdale. The gift is part of the CSC’s Healing the Future campaign, which has raised more than $9 million. A new 15,000-SF building will be named the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Children’s Safety Center of Washington County; the facility will include a therapy playground, two medical suites and space for community training.

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO