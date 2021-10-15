Electrical failure reduced production at five oil blocks -Petroecuador

BOGOTA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador said on Friday that production at five of its blocks was reduced by some 31,000 barrels because of an electrical failure in the country's Amazon region.

The failure occurred on Thursday at a substation run by the state electrical company, leaving areas of Sucumbios and Orellana provinces - where a majority of Ecuador's oil fields are located - temporarily without power.

The issue created "a serious effect on production in the 15, 18, Shushufindi, Auca and Sacha blocks," Petroecuador said in a statement.

"This inconvenience, outside of the operations of the company, created a loss of approximately 31,000 barrels for that day," it added.

The incident would not affect drilling at fields, the company said, part of a plan to increase production.

Petroecuador said it would do everything possible to return to normal production levels.

Before the incident Petroecuador was producing about 380,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to recent official figures.

President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative who took office in May, wants to raise output to 1 million bpd by the time he leaves office in 2025.

