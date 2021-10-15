CDC Releases Updated COVID-19 Guidelines For 2021 Holiday Season

Immediate Past President, American Medical Association. “The AMA appreciates the efforts undertaken by the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to recommend a booster dose of the Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines in certain populations, and the flexibility for individuals to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Under the FDA’s authorization and the CDC’s recommendations, physicians and other vaccine providers will be permitted to offer a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at least six months after the primary series, to individuals 65 years of age and older, long-term care facility residents, and to those aged 18–64 with underlying medical conditions or who live and work in high-risk settings. The recommendations also support a booster dose of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals 18 years of age and older who were vaccinated with a J&J dose two or more months ago, which the data shows may be necessary to offer the same level of protection as those who received mRNA vaccines.

