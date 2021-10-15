Jonathan Goodwin Hospitalized After Accident During ‘America's Got Talent' Rehearsal

Howie Mandel went to his favorite Starbucks to get a coffee, but passed out in front of the store and had to be taken away in an ambulance. People who were in the premises told TMZ that on Wednesday nigh, he was in Woodland Hills supposedly to have coffee with his wife and friends when he passed out, fell down, and was later found unconscious on a cement bench.
Production has paused on a spinoff series of America’s Got Talent after a stuntman contestant was hospitalized due to an on-set accident. TMZ reports that during a rehearsal for his act on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, escape-artist stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin was sandwiched between two swinging cars that exploded upon impact, causing Goodwin to be airlifted into surgery at a trauma hospital. According to sources on set of the production, “Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire. Two cars were suspended on either side of him … swinging back-and-forth.” The stunt required Goodwin to free himself and safely land on an air mattress before the cars hit him, but the vehicles made impact and exploded, sending Goodwin falling to the ground, according to production sources.
“A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn…and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me…has just been astonishing,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver.”
Among those wishing him well were his fiancée, British actress Amanda Abbington, who...
A contestant on NBC's spin-off America's Got Talent: Extreme was hospitalized Thursday evening after a stunt went terribly wrong. A source for Freemantle Media, which produces the daredevil competition show, tells ABC Audio that escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is continuing to receive medical care," producers said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."
Stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin, who was hospitalized after an accident on the Atlanta set of America's Got Talent: Extreme last Thursday, is facing several injuries. The 40-year-old escape artist, who was sandwiched between two cars after failing to free himself from a straitjacket while suspended in the air, broke "multiple" bones in both legs and suffered cuts and burns "all over his face," according to TMZ, which obtained the police report.
Just days before his near-death accident while filming America's Got Talent: Extreme, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin appeared to confirm he and actress Amanda Abbington are engaged. On Oct. 1, Goodwin shared a photo of the couple together and included an engagement ring emoji in his Instagram bio. Goodwin nearly died during a stunt accident on Thursday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
"You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. Ive tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good," Goodwin wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of him from his hospital bed making a funny face. "A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible. I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver."
UPDATE: Production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme has been paused indefinitely after an accident on set involving stuntman Jonathan Goodwin.
An AGT spokeswoman said, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority.”
