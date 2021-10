This episodic journey covers the incredible highs and devastating lows Jordy experienced in his life over the past 18 months From entering fatherhood to scoring the best waves he’s seen at home, to facing a near career-ending injury forcing him to pull out of the Olympics, this series documents the rollercoaster ride Jordy has been on and the ‘Silver Linings’ that he encounters within his journey. “.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO