BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Crofton downed Wausa 25-18, 26-24, for the championship of the Knox County Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Jayden Jordan had seven kills and nine digs, and Ella Wragge had seven kills and two ace serves for Crofton. Alexis Folkers finished with 21 assists, two ace serves and seven digs. Caitlin Guenther had six kills and two blocks (one solo), and Ellie Tramp added seven digs in the victory.

CROFTON, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO