How to roast pumpkin seeds to make the perfect fall snack

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Have you ever carved a pumpkin and wondered what to do with the seeds? Why not roast them?

Pumpkins seeds make the perfect fall snack, so go ahead and put it on your Fall Bucket List.

Pumpkin (Medium or Large)

Olive Oil

Sea Salt

Seasoning (if warranted)

Directions

You will need 1 – 1.5 cups of pumpkin seeds. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. The pumpkin seeds need to be well-cleaned and dried before placing on pan. Put the seeds on a pan then drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil and salt on top. Place the pan in the oven for 15- 30 minute or until golden. Remove from oven and allow 1-2 minutes for cooling. Enjoy the seeds plain or add seasoning.

Seasonings

Chili Powder: a hint of spice.

Paprika: sweet and warm seasoning.

sweet and warm seasoning. Garlic powder: a sweeter and less power than fresh garlic.

It is best to store the cooled roasted pumpkin seeds in an air tight container in the pantry for up to three months.

