Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. Two powerful hurricanes that struck the north of the Central American country in 2020 decimated cardamom crops, leaving thousands of indigenous people destitute. "Everyone suffered because their crops were left submerged in water," Yat told AFP from Cerro Azul, a tiny village of barely 500 people at the foot of the mountains in Quiche department. Hurricanes Eta and Iota ripped through this region in October and November 2020 leaving 200 people dead and massive damage throughout Central America.

AGRICULTURE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO