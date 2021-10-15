CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After we curb stomp Syracuse tonight, I hope somebody

 10 days ago

Records Dino Babers lockeroom congratulations to our team. That just might be the inspiration...

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
Dino Babers
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades. Hopefully, that will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Dabo Swinney threw team under the bus after Clemson lost to Pitt

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had some harsh words for his team after losing to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s generally never a good thing when a head coach has to make massive changes midgame, but that’s what Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had to do when the Tigers were struggling against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
CLEMSON, SC
#Curb Stomp#Combat#Babers#Syracuse
247Sports

Everything Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said after 27-17 win over Clemson

The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 3-0 ACC) took firm control of the ACC Coastal Division with a stress-free win over the Clemson Tigers (4-3, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett added to his Heisman candidate resume, completing 25 of 39 passes for 302 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading the No. 23 Panthers to a 27-17 victory at Heinz Field.
CLEMSON, SC
Combat Sports
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

PITTSBURGH -- Big news for the Clemson football team ahead of today's 3:30 p.m. game against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. The Clemson Insider can confirm that star defensive tackle Tyler Davis is with the team (...)
PITTSBURGH, PA
sportswar.com

I hope to be wrong

But I think Narduzzi will try his best to lay 50 on us. Does not appear to be any love loss between the programs. Statement game for them as to who is powerhouse of coastal. Can our defense step up? Can our offense score points and control run so to keep Pitt offense off the field?
COLLEGE SPORTS
sujuiceonline.com

Buddy Boeheim: Energy is ‘the best’ since I’ve been at Syracuse

A quick take on Syracuse’s participation Tuesday in the 2021 ACC Tipoff basketball media day event at the Charlotte Marriott City Center:. WHAT HAPPENED: Syracuse and the other 14 ACC teams were represented at the annual event, with Jim Boeheim joined by Buddy Boeheim and Bourama Sidibe as the Orange contingent this year. Making the rounds on radio row, individual interview sessions, and a 15-minute press conference on stage, the trio discussed a multitude of items including how the team is shaping up (“The best energy I’ve been part of since I’ve been here,” said Buddy Boeheim), the new implementation of Name-Likeness-Image (“I think the biggest problem is the inequity, one person gets stuff (money) and nobody else does,” said Jim Boeheim), and Sidibe returning from two knee injuries to man the middle (“I’m doing really good, looking forward for this season,” said the big man in his fifth year of eligibility).
COLLEGE SPORTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse looks for big home win tonight against Clemson

It's a big game for the Syracuse football team tonight, as ACC rival and perennial College Football Playoff contender Clemson comes to the Dome. As part of the game, SU will honor the late Floyd Little, who passed away at age 78 in January after a battle with cancer. Fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
tigernet.com

I am a Tiger to the Bone but Tonight I am a

BC Fan!! Turn the puppies into guppies. Eagles need to fly high tonight. Aren't we all chasing Wake Forest at this point? NCSU only played one ACC game so far. Plenty of opportunity for them to lose. saddis56®. Orange Blooded [3430]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3539. Joined: 10/18/16. Re: I am...
SPORTS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Swimming Hoping to Get Full Team Back Tonight

The Perry swim team has been extremely shorthanded the past couple of weeks due to injuries and illness. Tonight the Jayettes hope to have a full fleet as they travel west to Atlantic to take on both Atlantic and Spencer. Competition begins at 6:30. Perry will have both Jaylene Karolus and Sophia McDevitt back tonight along with the return of talented freshman Quinn Mahler Moreno.
PERRY, IA

