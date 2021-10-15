9 Houseplants That Are Sure To Spark Joy, Green Thumb Or Not

At this time of year, the calls come in about repotting. Maybe your houseplants were on the patio, got great sunlight, great care and proper watering, and they are bursting out of their pots. They look great, but their pots are tipping over because the plants are so large. Then there are the plants that remained in the house over the summer, plants that grew tall and straggly because of the high heat and low light in the house. All, small and fixable issues. Last week, a friend brought in her phalaenopsis orchid plant because there were some pure white growths coming from the hole in the pot. A perfectly normal question that I get a lot. The growths were new roots, probably because the plant was sitting in water at times over the past couple of months.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO