Five Wishlist Items For DC Fandome

Here it is, our very first look at The Rock in Black Adam. It feels like it's been a long time coming, doesn't it? Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been teasing the film for months and months. From threatening other superpowered individuals in both DC and Marvel universes to showing us the very first pages of the script, we've been told again and again that this film is going to be epic, and now we have our first look at it.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO