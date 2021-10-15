CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Kelly Takes Us To The “Heartbreak Motel” In New Visual

By Editorial
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a famous quote that states: “Each man kills the thing he loves.” For the buzzworthy artist Bella Kelly, she shares how real that statement truly is with the release of the dark visual to her latest single “Heartbreak Motel.” Known as an artist who’s sound and creative to break the...

24hip-hop.com

Kelly Kay releases her new track “Motions”

Kelly Kay’s new single is doing wonders for her. She is a model by trade, but she is now branching out into music and showing amazing promise with the release of “Motions.” Fans of the genre are enthusiastic about her new release and want to hear more of her work in the future.
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

Bears In Trees reveal new music video for “I’m Doing Push Ups”

South London-based self-proclaimed “dirtbag boyband” Bears In Trees have recently released a music video for their latest single, “I’m Doing Push Ups.”. The song comes from their upcoming debut studio album, and everybody else smiled back, which is set to be released on November 19th via Counter Intuitive Records. Commenting...
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

Lights Releases Immersive, Confident, and Red-Drenched Video For “Prodigal Daughter”

“Baby, I’m back!” singer, songwriter, producer, and jack-of-all-trades alternative pop singer Lights declares in her new song, “Prodigal Daughter.” A new song from her forthcoming album, due in 2022 via Fueled By Ramen. “Prodigal Daughter,” which chronicles a continued evolution for Lights, as she is fresh off of collaborations with the likes of Deadmau5, Travis Barker, and more, is dripping with a new sense of self and confidence.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

PREMIERE: Yot Club Takes Us To The Suburbs In New Video for “Alive”

Place can often influence art, often we hear people being inspired by the big cities all over the world, but so can small places as well. Positively or negatively. Indie artist Yot Club took inspiration from a location as well in his new song “Alive,” which will be featured on his upcoming EP Santolina. The EP is set to be released in January next year via Nice Guys Records.
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

Premiere: LA’s Love Ghost Releases New Single “King Of Loneliness”

LA’s Love Ghost releases their latest new single “King Of Loneliness” exclusively via Substream today! Love Ghost is an alternative rock band that fuses trap, hip-hop, grunge and emo textures into their unique style of music. “Closure”, released in 2020, has racked up just over 1 million streams on Spotify alone, with other singles such as “Pink Car”, “Beautiful Crime” and many others reaching the 200K plus mark.
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

ANJXLXE drops new visuals for her golden debut single 'FEEL IT'

Montreal pop R&B artist ANJXLXE unveils the stunning new visuals for her debut single “FEEL IT.” Speaking of the overwhelming feeling of butterflies when you first meet a love interest and the honeymoon stage of a relationship, the Canadian singer (aka Anne-Julie) demonstrates the emotions through her soulful vocals, passionate delivery and glamorous visuals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
substreammagazine.com

Oh Wonder Find That the Only Way Out Lies Within Each Other

’22 Break,’ the fourth album from London-based alt-pop duo, Oh Wonder, is an honest depiction of the struggles that they experienced during that period. Through the pandemic, many people underwent an inner metamorphosis. Things that they deemed essential experienced a reshuffling. In some cases, the partners and relationships received a massive shock because there was nowhere to run from the truths tucked away through various modes of escape. The music industry was at a standstill – the halls and arenas that artists and fans both shared as emotional exchanges of energy were temporarily shut down. The band, comprised of Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht, were trying to cope with what this meant for them – both individually and as a duo.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Big Sean Gets Swarmed by Bees in New "What a Life" Visual

Big Sean has returned with a new track, “What A Life,” in collaboration with Hit-Boy, along with an accompanying music video. The single, which arrives as the follow-up to his previous Hit-Boy tracks, Babyface Ray’s “It Ain’t My Fault” and Freddie Gibbs‘ “4 Thangs,” marks the rapper’s first release as lead artist of 2021. On the track, Sean drops bars on his rise to fame and the ups and downs of living life in the spotlight.
CELEBRITIES
respect-mag.com

Li Heat Unveils New Track And Visual “Facts”

Rising Cinematic Music Group rapper Li Heat returns with the thrilling new track and video “Facts”. With a hard-hitting delivery on each bar, the newcomer delivers an instantly memorable track as he ushers in a new era of music. The song comes alongside an official music video, directed by Alpine Filmz. “Facts” is the latest record from Heat in which he continues to prove himself as one of the most exciting young talents to watch as he prepares to release his upcoming project.
CELEBRITIES

