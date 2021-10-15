Bella Kelly Takes Us To The “Heartbreak Motel” In New Visual

’22 Break,’ the fourth album from London-based alt-pop duo, Oh Wonder, is an honest depiction of the struggles that they experienced during that period. Through the pandemic, many people underwent an inner metamorphosis. Things that they deemed essential experienced a reshuffling. In some cases, the partners and relationships received a massive shock because there was nowhere to run from the truths tucked away through various modes of escape. The music industry was at a standstill – the halls and arenas that artists and fans both shared as emotional exchanges of energy were temporarily shut down. The band, comprised of Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht, were trying to cope with what this meant for them – both individually and as a duo.

