WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced that they have signed center Daniel Gafford to a multi-year contract extension. “We’re very excited to extend Daniel’s contract and continue to see him develop within our system after his athleticism on both ends of the floor made such an immediate impact for us last season,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “We are confident that he has the character and drive to keep working hard to improve his overall game and become an even bigger part of what we are building with our team.”

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO