Tremelimumab and Durvalumab Improves OS in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Tumor metabolic reprogramming ensures that cancerous cells obtain sufficient building blocks, energy, and antioxidants to sustain rapid growth and for coping with oxidative stress. Neurogenic differentiation factor 1 (NeuroD1) is upregulated in various types of tumors; however, its involvement in tumor cell metabolic reprogramming remains unclear. In this study, we report that NeuroD1 is positively correlated with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD), the rate-limiting enzyme in the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP), in colorectal cancer cells. In addition, the regulation of G6PD by NeuroD1 alters tumor cell metabolism by stimulating the PPP, leading to enhanced production of nucleotides and NADPH. These, in turn, promote DNA and lipid biosynthesis in tumor cells, while decreasing intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species. Mechanistically, we showed that NeuroD1 binds directly to the G6PD promoter to activate G6PD transcription. Consequently, tumor cell proliferation and colony formation are enhanced, leading to increased tumorigenic potential in vitro and in vivo. These findings reveal a novel function of NeuroD1 as a regulator of G6PD, whereby its oncogenic activity is linked to tumor cell metabolic reprogramming and regulation of the PPP. Furthermore, NeuroD1 represents a potential target for metabolism-based anti-tumor therapeutic strategies.
