Tremelimumab and Durvalumab Improves OS in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HIMALAYA study has met its primary end point of overall survival improvement in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma with tremelimumab plus durvalumab. The frontline combination of tremelimumab and durvalumab (Imfinzi) achieved a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit compared with sorafenib in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma...

Roundtable Discussion: Singal Explains Options for Frontline Treatment in Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma Care

A 77-year-old woman presented to her primary care physician with abdominal pain and fatigue. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable, Amit Singal, MD, medical director of the Liver Tumor Program, clinical chief of Hepatology, professor of internal medicine, Dedman Family Scholar in Clinical Care, Willis C. Maddrey, MD distinguished chair in Liver Disease, Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas, TX, led a group of peers in a discussion about a 77-year-old patient with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
DALLAS, TX
