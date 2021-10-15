Tremelimumab and Durvalumab Improves OS in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

The integration of HBV DNA into the human genome can disrupt its structure in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), but the complexity of HBV genomic integration remains elusive. Here we applied long-read sequencing to precisely elucidate the HBV integration pattern in the human hepatocellular genome. The DNA library was sequenced using the long-read sequencing on GridION and PacBio Sequel II, respectively. The DNA and mRNA were sequenced using next-generation sequencing on Illumina NextSeq. BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) and local scripts were used to analyze HBV integration patterns. We established an analytical strategy based on the long-read sequences, and analyzed the complexity of HBV DNA integration into the hepatocellular genome. A total of 88 integrated breakpoints were identified. HBV DNA integration into human genomic DNA was mainly fragmented with different orientations, rarely with a complete genome. The same HBV integration breakpoints were identified among the three platforms. Most breakpoints were observed at P, X, and S genes in the HBV genome, and observed at introns, intergenic sequences, and exons in the human genome. Tumor tissue harbored a much higher integrated number than the adjacent tissue, and the distribution of HBV integrated into human chromosomes was more concentrated. HBV integration shows different patterns between cancer cells and adjacent normal cells. We for the first time obtained the entire HBV integration pattern through long-read sequencing and demonstrated the value of long-read sequencing in detecting the genomic integration structures of viruses in host cells.

