BREAKING: ProShares follows Valkyrie in approval for listing Bitcoin Strategy ETF

By Turner Wright
CoinTelegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Securities and Exchange Commission has accepted the registration request for ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, with the shares to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange’s Arca. According to an Oct. 15...

CoinTelegraph

Why now? SEC took eight years to authorize a Bitcoin ETF in the US

Eight years in the making, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) silent approval of a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) last week elicited a wave of exuberance in the crypto space and sent the price of the key digital currency to a new all-time high. Despite some analysts...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

How to use stablecoins to earn a higher APY

Many are quick to flock to stablecoins for their ability to de-risk cryptocurrency positions. A stablecoin can be pegged to any perceivably stable asset, for instance, a digital asset like Bitcoin (BTC) or a fiat currency like the US dollar. In theory, if a digital asset was pegged to the US dollar, $100 worth of the digital currency should mean $100 in the backed asset is held in a secure reserve like a bank account. Stablecoins are broad in utility; their uses include moving tokens between exchanges and protocols securely, lending out tokens or making payments. For this reason, they have also quickly become an entry point into the cryptocurrency world for first-time users.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

$3M raised for DotOracle network, set date for token crowd sale auction on SushiMISO

Blockchain data service provider and liquidity bridge DotOracle has announced a date for its upcoming token crowd sale on SushiSwap’s MISO launchpad. The token sale will take place on October 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm UTC. Leading investors such as LD.Capital, Illuvium, Bitcoin.com Exchange, Shima Capital, Thorchain, JRR, Kryptos Research, GenBlock Capital and Dreamboat Capital have extended their strategic support to the project.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

The Sioux Energy Center has mined 20 Bitcoin in secret since April

Electric services provider Ameren Corporation announced Monday that it has successfully mined upward of 20 Bitcoin (BTC) using excess energy generated by one of its coal-based power plants — the Sioux Energy Center in West Alton, Missouri. While the company set up the data center used to mine the coins...
WEST ALTON, MO
CoinTelegraph

Web 3.0-focused altcoins soar as the need for truly decentralized crypto grows

The cryptocurrency market is abuzz on Oct. 25 as the sight of multiple altcoins hitting new all-time highs and Bitcoin's (BTC) return to $63,000 has traders looking for a resumption of the bullish uptrend. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest gainers over the past 24...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin charges toward $64K as Tesla ATH boosts Elon Musk to $250B net worth

Bitcoin (BTC) price hurtled towards $64,000 in a fresh round of bullishness on Oct. 25 as the market left a weak weekend behind. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed solid 6.5% gains for BTC/USD in the past 24 hours to 4pm UTC Monday. The pair erased its previous...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Binance CEO expects ‘very high volatility’ in crypto. Here’s how to trade it

Volatility is a complex statistical measure commonly used by traders and investors. Those unfamiliar with it will likely attribute some sort of special ‘standing’ to analysts whenever the term is used. However, as shown in a recent comment by Binance exchange founder, Changpeng Zhao, most of the time people are clueless about what volatility means.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

This cryptocurrency wallet aims to provide secure and easy access to the crypto world

Bitcoin (BTC) was the first cryptocurrency, originating back in 2009. By offering a set-in-stone monetary policy combined with "permissionless-ness" and radical openness, Bitcoin presented an alternative opt-in financial system -- one where economic freedom reigns. The crypto space has since expanded far beyond Bitcoin. Largely driven by smart contract platforms...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How a single-strategy crypto algorithm turned $100 into $36,205 in 10 months

Before we get into the nitty gritty of how one simple rule created the kind of insane return on investment noted in the headline, let’s be clear on one thing. Actually, no human can. Even a trading bot couldn’t replicate this particular strategy in real life, because it’s a thought experiment, a proof of concept, rather than an actual way to make money in crypto trading. The exchange fees alone would kill this particular strategy for most traders.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Reactivated Ethereum pools trigger a 78% surge in THORChain price

Ealier this year THORChain underwent a series of protocol exploits which led to $8 million being drained from its reserves and these successive attack took a heavy tool on RUNE price. This week, the protocol announced that it would re-open its Ethereum pool, along with other altcoin and BTC-based pools and the announcement appears to be having a positive impact on RUNE price.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

Fear not, investor: Finding stability amid crypto market volatility

In a calendar year, the total crypto market capitalization more than quadrupled from $361 billion to more than $1 trillion in January — reaching an all-time high of around $2.6 trillion in May. Just weeks later, more than $800 million was wiped off of the total crypto market cap, representing a decrease of over 33%.
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Journalist and Youtuber Tim Pool Believes 1 Bitcoin Will 'Eventually Be Equivalent to $1 Million'

The American journalist, Youtuber, podcast host, and political commentator, Tim Pool, has talked about bitcoin on numerous occasions and even more so these days as the crypto asset crossed its all-time price high. After the Proshares exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Pool asked his 897,700 Twitter followers if they thought bitcoin would hit $200K.
MARKETS

