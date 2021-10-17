Man critically hurt in Wicker Park shooting near Damen and Milwaukee, Chicago police say

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Wicker Park as he sat in his car near the six-corner intersection at the heart of the neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Chicago police said at about 3:45 p.m. a 55-year-old man was in an alley in a vehicle when a stranger approached, pulled a gun, and demanded his property. It was not immediately clear if the shooter wanted the man's car or something else.

Police said the suspect then opened fire, shooting the man in the left hip and left leg.

"I saw them loading a guy into the ambulance, taking him away, and I asked and they said the driver of the car was shot," witness Jake Eisendrath said.

Fire officials said the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police said his condition has stabilized.

A large police presence was visible at the busy intersection North Damen Avenue, West North Avenue and North Milwaukee Avenue near the Damen blue line CTA station. Several streets were taped off and a yellow evidence marker was visible near a black SUV.

No further information about the victim has been released.

So far this year, Chicago police have recorded 1,575 vehicular hijackings, up 35% from more than 1,100 in the same period last year. The 14th police district, which covers Wicker Park and Bucktown, has reported 86 hijackings so far this year, up from 50 in the same time period in 2020.

"I feel pretty comfortable walking around because I'm aware of my surroundings, but I see so many people that still don't bother, so many people they're targeting are sitting in their cars with the car running, or they sit playing on their phone and they're doing stuff," Eisendrath said.

Overnight last weekend four people were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by shooting at the same intersection.

Area Five Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.