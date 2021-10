El Salvador's Congress voted on Wednesday to uphold the country's complete abortion ban, ruling against terminations even in exceptional circumstances. Salvadoran law prohibits the procedure in all cases -- punishable by up to eight years in prison. Prosecutors and judges classify some cases of abortion, even involuntary ones, as "aggravated homicide," punishable by up to 50 years in prison. "We have legislated in favor of protecting life from its conception," Rebeca Santos, congresswoman for the ruling New Ideas party, said after the vote.

