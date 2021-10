Down go the Tide! Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger joined Week Seven of up to the SECond CFB to discuss the wiggle room left for Alabama in 2021, UK-UGA this weekend, and much, much more. This week's big matchup comes from Athens as the undefeated Wildcats take on Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. We heard from Nick Roush of Kentucky Sports Radio and Dean Legge of DawgPost.com gives us the inside on the matchup. Around the country, we heard from Olin Buchanan of TexAgs.com for the latest from College Station on the Aggies. Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider.com took us to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide's next steps following the loss to Texas A&M. Tera Talmadge of Pig Trail Nation gave us an inside look at the Razorbacks before they take on Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers.

