Half a million student loan borrowers could benefit from changes to federal forgiveness program

By Joi Dukes
Wrcbtv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Department of Education is looking to broaden the number of student loan borrowers benefiting from its Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. In a massive overhaul earlier this month, the agency announced borrowers with loans from any servicer—not just direct loans from the federal government—can now seek forgiveness....

