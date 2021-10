The housing market has been cooling due to a typical seasonal slowdown, which has helped ease competition, but homes are still selling faster than usual for this time of year, with continued demand fueled by an ongoing shortage of homes for sale. New listings fell 9% year-over-year in September, according to Redfin, and the typical home that sold went under contract in 18 days—more than a week faster than a year earlier.

