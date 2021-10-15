Colombia ELN guerrillas claim responsibility for attacks on oil infrastructure
By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
10 days ago
BOGOTA (Reuters) -Left-wing guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Colombia have claimed responsibility for a Friday morning attack against a pipeline used to transport crude to the country’s most important refinery, located in the city of Barrancabermeja. The attack resulted in an oil spill which affected surrounding...
The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the state of Colombia bears responsibility for the ordeal of a female journalist who was kidnapped, raped and then tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had referred the case to the court in 2019.
The so-called Islamic State group said it carried out the suicide bombing. The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. In a statement posted on social media, IS said two...
CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a village this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a statement published on Friday on its affiliated Telegram channels. Residents of Kalembo village told Reuters that rebels killed 16 people and torched houses in an attack...
Colombian security forces have captured the country’s most wanted drug trafficker, a rural warlord who stayed on the run for more than a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right. President Iván Duque likened the arrest Saturday of Dairo Antonio Úsuga to the capture three decades ago […]
CAIRO (Reuters) – The director of SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups online, said on Wednesday that a militant group called Qasiyun Brigades claimed responsibility for today’s attack on an army bus in Damascus that left 14 people killed, Rita Katz wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and...
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Colombian military forces captured the leader of one of the nation's largest drug cartels, President Ivan Duque announced. Dairo Antonio Usaga, known widely by his alias Otoniel, was considered one of Colombia's most wanted men for his role at the top of the drug trafficking group Clan del Golfo, or Gulf Clan.
Colombia's government announced Sunday it is working towards extraditing the country's most-wanted drug trafficker "Otoniel" to the United States, a day after he was captured in a major operation in the jungle.
"There is an extradition order against Otoniel, and this extradition order... remains in progress," Defense Minister Diego Molano told the daily El Tiempo newspaper in an interview.
"This is the path for all those who commit transnational crimes," Molano told reporters later, adding that nearly 30 percent of the many tons of cocaine exported from Colombia went through the so-called Gulf Clan, the country's largest drug trafficking gang, led by Otoniel.
The 50-year-old drug lord, whose real name is Dairo Antonio Usuga, was arrested Saturday in northwest Colombia's dense jungle in an operation involving some 700 uniformed agents backed by 18 helicopters, according to the army.
The US Government has issued an alert to organisations about the threat posed by the BlackMatter ransomware group. The government’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (better known as CISA) issued the advisory earlier this week, following a series of BlackMatter ransomware attacks since July 2021 targeting US critical infrastructure, including two American organisations working in the food and agriculture sector.
A drone attack hit a US military outpost along the border of Syria and Iraq on Wednesday evening. Initial reports received by CENTCOM stated that US Special Operations forces and a local rebel militia known as Maghawir al-Thawra (MAT) were targeted in a "deliberate" attack and maintain the inherent right of self-defense and will respond at a time and place of our choosing." According to current rules of engagement, US forces in Syria are not allowed to strike at targets other than IS and Al-Qaeda unless acting in self-defense.
On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
(CNN) — Italy's new national airline, ITA Airways, took to the skies last week, but all is not well on the ground of Italian aviation. Former Alitalia flight attendants protested this week against job losses and pay cuts in a particularly Italian way -- by taking their clothes off. At...
The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
A group of hippos - an unwanted legacy following the death of notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar - are being sterilised. Escobar, who was shot dead by police in 1993, illegally imported exotic animals, including a male and a female hippo - dubbed the "cocaine hippos". Since then, a...
Guatemala police rescued 126 U.S.-bound migrants who were trapped inside an abandoned shipping container. The container was found between the towns of Nueva Concepción and Cocales in southern Guatemala. "We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container. We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people," said...
A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
