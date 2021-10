BALTIMORE — If anyone can get you on your feet and dancing, it's Zumba instructor Corissa Anderson. With a big smile on her face, she moves and shakes to the beat of the music. Watching her dance, it's hard to believe that when she was born her parents were told by doctors all the things Corissa may never be able to do because she has Down Syndrome.

