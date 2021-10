I was born in Pembroke, Ont. on Oct. 5, 1960 to Asian immigrants, Earl and Irene Wong. My grandfather and father owned the Acadian Restaurant from 1949 to approximately 1992. I am one of eight children; my two older sisters were born in Hong Kong and I am the first born in Canada. I also have four sisters and a brother that were born after me in Pembroke. It doesn’t matter where you were born when you are a person of colour.

