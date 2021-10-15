PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Loran W. “Bill” Wright, 73, a resident of 25 Coon Road, Canton, will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Paul “Dale” Robar offering prayers. Burial will follow the services at the Beech Plains Cemetery, Pierrepont. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the services. Bill passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia, Canton; two sons, William “Bill” Wright and his companion Lori Hooper, Norfolk; James Wright, Canton; two daughters, Mary Wright and her companion Tom Caringi, Parishville and April and Albert Anson, Pierrepont; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bill is also survived by a brother, James Wright, South Colton and his two sisters, Laura and James Ryan, Colton and Hazel and Ray Mudge, South Colton. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, a daughter Tammy Wright Houle and a grandchild, Hanna Anson.

CANTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO