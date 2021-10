A three-year-old boy was found dead in an alleyway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after his mother was found murdered last week. Major Harris was found in the northern parts of the city on Thursday after an amber alert had been sent out concerning his disappearance. His remains were discovered in a container nearby some dumpsters. Police have not said how he died. “With a heavy heart, I’d like to pass [on] that we have found Major Harris, unfortunately, deceased at North 35th Street and West Rohr,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said on Thursday. “This is an ongoing investigation. This...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO