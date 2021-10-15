CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill Share a Sweet Photo to Commemorate Filming Wrap

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: Jodie Whittaker has completed her time in the TARDIS. Doctor Who’s official Twitter said farewell to the actress and her co-star Mandip Gill with a new photo, confirming that the actresses have officially wrapped filming on the sci-fi giant. It's unclear whether the photo refers to Season 13 itself...

/Film

Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Wraps Final Episodes, Ending Historic Run

Parting ways is never easy, but saying goodbye is a signature part of the "Doctor Who" experience. While we're still months away from an official farewell to Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor, her on-set tenure as the much beloved Time Lord has recently come to an end. Sharing a bittersweet photo on Twitter, the show announced that both Whittaker and her co-star Mandip Gill (who plays companion Yasmin Khan) have shot their final scenes. This marks the end of a historic run for the series, as the first woman to fill the role prepares to say her goodbyes.
Den of Geek

Doctor Who: Why Everybody’s Saying Lydia West is the New Doctor

It was ever thus. Some people know. Some people think they know. Some people desperately want other people to think they know. Until the contracts are signed and the BBC makes the announcement (in a special live show presented by Rylan in a Dalek costume, or mid-interval of a Rugby League World Cup game if we’re keeping with recent tradition), nobody officially knows who’ll play the next Doctor. Not out loud.
Vulture

The Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Serves Jodie Whittaker a Buffet of Baddies

Let’s take a trip down monster memory lane, shall we? Doctor Who: Flux is serving up a buffet of its best-known baddies to Jodie Whittaker before she regenerates out of her role as the Thirteenth Doctor next year (and takes showrunner Chris Chibnall with her). We already know that the Flux, the mysterious titular threat of the 13th series, will be responsible for enemies arriving from across the universe. In the new trailer, iconic villains such as the Ood, Sontarans, Weeping Angels, and Cybermen all make menacing appearances. But there’s also a preview of new faces, including some bedazzled beings and a furry, dog-like creature who reportedly will be called Karvanista. The Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and new companion Dan (John Bishop) are seen sprinting away from one of several explosions in the trailer. Quick shots introduce an inquisitive Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) in his new recurring role as Vinder, along with several guest stars. With scenes of two forces clashing on a battlefield and a disfigured character gravely telling the Doctor that “our final fight has begun,” the six episodes promise to be action-packed. Flux is set to air on BBC One, BBC America, and BBC iPlayer on October 31.
Collider

'Doctor Who' Season 13 Trailer Reveals Guest Actors and Monsters for Jodie Whittaker's Final Season as the Doctor

It's impossible to talk about Doctor Who without discussing the numerous iconic creatures that the titular Doctor has come across in their travels across space and time. With season 13 of the long-running series about to premiere this month, a brand new trailer has shown off a number of new creatures as well as reveals the guest actors that will be making appearances in the upcoming new season.
UPI News

'Doctor Who': BBC shares Season 13 teaser photo, premiere title

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The BBC is sharing new details about Doctor Who Season 13. The network shared a teaser photo and a premiere title for the season, titled Flux, Wednesday. The photo features the new character Karvanista, a dog-like alien covered in fur. Some fans likened the character to Chewbacca.
The Independent

Jodie Whittaker says she’ll feel ‘grief’ on Doctor Who exit – therapists explain why change is good for us

Jodie Whittaker – the first female Doctor Who – has said she will be “filled with a lot of grief” when she hands over the role to the show’s next star.The actor has played the Time Lord since 2017 and in July announced she will be leaving the BBC sci-fi drama following the upcoming series and three specials next year.Speaking during an online Q&A, Whittaker, 39, shared her emotions over her departure, as showrunner Chris Chibnall is due to be replaced too. She said: “This Doctor is Chris’ Doctor so for me it is right, but if everyone comes up...
Den of Geek

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Names Her Favourite Guest Star

At the Doctor Who: Flux press launch, held just 48 hours before Jodie Whittaker completed her final day’s filming as the Doctor, Whittaker was asked to pick her favourite guest star during her time on the show. After initially protesting the question in mock horror and spreading the love by saying, “There’s too many people that have just been wonderful and a joy,” Whittaker picked a name.
Hello Magazine

