Eagles trade Zach Ertz to the Cardinals, and he got a send-off in Philadelphia just in time

The Philadelphia Eagles added a quarterback to the mix on Monday, by claiming a former Miami Dolphins signal caller off of waivers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles brought aboard Reid Sinnett Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old had just been waived on Saturday before the Dolphins’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Philadelphia Eagles had to say a tough goodbye to tight end Zach Ertz, but they may have stolen a really good prospect from the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles made the difficult decision with a 2-4 record after six games in 2021 to trade away team legend Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter of Arizona's 31-5 blowout win over Houston and that drama came from something known as NFL scorigami. If you're not familiar...
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Green Bay Packers will have a short turnaround between their Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field and their upcoming matchup against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals squad in Glendale on Thursday. Moreover, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be without one of the key persons on their coaching staff when they fly to Arizona, with Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reporting that Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out due to COVID-19.
The Arizona Cardinals front office could be looking to trade away several members of the roster before the trade deadline on November 2. Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has been quite busy over the past couple of years. In putting together a squad that ranks among the NFL’s best, the club’s top talent evaluator was forced to give away an ample amount of draft capital.
Zach Ertz made sure to savor the moment. Surrounded by roughly 69,000 Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field, Ertz celebrated his 38th career touchdown like it was his first-ever score. He knew that the highlight play might be his last as a member of the team he had played for throughout his entire career to that point.
The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
The undefeated Arizona Cardinals will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Arizona got some good news as they found out that Chandler Jones has been activated from the COVID-19 list, allowing Jones to play in the Week 8 showdown.. Arizona will need all the...
LAS VEGAS – Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox walked into the Allegiant Stadium visitors’ press conference room Sunday night, frustrated after another loss — a 33-22 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders that dropped the Eagles to 2-5. Cox vented about how the play-calling was not aggressive enough, given how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr carved up the defense. Carr completed 91% of his passes, victimizing the Eagles mostly with short throws because the safeties were playing deep, sometimes dropping 25 yards from the line of scrimmage.
