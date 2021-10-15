CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles trade Zach Ertz to the Cardinals, and he got a send-off in Philadelphia just in time

Derrick
 10 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Earlier this week, Howie Roseman met with...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Eagles Claimed A New Quarterback On Monday

The Philadelphia Eagles added a quarterback to the mix on Monday, by claiming a former Miami Dolphins signal caller off of waivers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles brought aboard Reid Sinnett Monday afternoon. The 24-year-old had just been waived on Saturday before the Dolphins’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles stole a really solid prospect from Cardinals in Zach Ertz trade

The Philadelphia Eagles had to say a tough goodbye to tight end Zach Ertz, but they may have stolen a really good prospect from the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles made the difficult decision with a 2-4 record after six games in 2021 to trade away team legend Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
#The Eagles#Cardinals#Just In Time#American Football
ClutchPoints

Packers lose crucial piece ahead of Aaron Rodgers showdown vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers will have a short turnaround between their Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field and their upcoming matchup against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals squad in Glendale on Thursday. Moreover, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be without one of the key persons on their coaching staff when they fly to Arizona, with Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reporting that Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out due to COVID-19.
NFL
FanSided

4 Cardinals players that could be traded before the 2021 deadline

The Arizona Cardinals front office could be looking to trade away several members of the roster before the trade deadline on November 2. Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has been quite busy over the past couple of years. In putting together a squad that ranks among the NFL’s best, the club’s top talent evaluator was forced to give away an ample amount of draft capital.
NFL
USA Today

Zach Ertz traded to the Cardinals: Everything we know

The Eagles traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end, Zach Ertz, to the Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced on Friday. Here’s everything we know from the blockbuster deal that sends a Philadelphia sports legend back to the West Coast. Ertz to be...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins lose Reid Sinnett to Eagles after release

The Miami Dolphins released quarterback Reid Sinnett over the weekend and if they were hoping to see him back on the practice squad, they are out of luck. Sinnett was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles. With Sinnett now gone, the Dolphins only have two quarterbacks on the roster, Tua Tagovailoa...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Davante Adams News

The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Trade Candidates Ft. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox & Jalen Reagor Before The Trade Deadline

Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Fletcher Cox and Nick Sirianni are frustrated with passive, listless defense

LAS VEGAS – Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox walked into the Allegiant Stadium visitors’ press conference room Sunday night, frustrated after another loss — a 33-22 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders that dropped the Eagles to 2-5. Cox vented about how the play-calling was not aggressive enough, given how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr carved up the defense. Carr completed 91% of his passes, victimizing the Eagles mostly with short throws because the safeties were playing deep, sometimes dropping 25 yards from the line of scrimmage.
NFL

