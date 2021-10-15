FanDuel Soccer: EPL DFS Helper for 10/16/21

In what most neutrals consider the biggest rivalry in the English Premier League, the two most successful English clubs in history lock horns at Old Trafford this Sunday in the penultimate and most anticipated tie of the week. Despite where these teams are at the tables, the fixture always seems to produce memorable moments. The thirst of Liverpool and their supporters to draw even with United and win their 20th title this season will be ever so evident this Sunday at Old Trafford. While Manchester United is in danger of slipping down to the bottom half of the table, they will be in no mood for charity this Sunday. Coming off a famous come from behind win in Champions League play this week, United will be a lively group after overcoming a 2-nil deficit against Italy’s Atalanta on Wednesday. Will the thrilling victory for United give them the momentum for more of the same on Sunday? We take a look at the biggest rivalry in English football while you can check out all the odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO