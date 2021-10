BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns will host the undefeated Arizona Cardinals this Sunday without one of their top players. The Browns announced on Friday that Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb has been ruled out for the matchup with the Cardinals due to a calf injury. Chubb is coming off his best performance of the season last week at the Chargers, rushing for 161 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown. So far this season, Chubb has rushed for 523 yards, second only to Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the most in the NFL.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO