ST. CLOUD -- A trial starts this week for a St. Cloud woman charged in the fatal stabbing of a man last April. Forty-one-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller is charged with 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. According to the court schedule, A judge will be determining whether Shelltrack-Miller is guilty through a court trial rather than a jury trial.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO