State Health Officials Share Tips for Fall Gatherings, Trick-or-Treating

SPOKANE, Wash. – With COVID-19 not showing any signs of slowing down, and cases in kids ramping up, what’s the plan for this Halloween? Spokane Regional Health addressed this earlier this week. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) says with people across the region gearing up for the spooky day, and all systems are a go! But they want to make sure everything is COVID-19 safe. Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez saying there has been concern about whether or not it’s safe to celebrate this year, he says there are ways to safely celebrate. His recommendations are to mask up, wash your hands, remain in small groups and sanitize throughout the evening. He says it’s important to remember, mask means an N-95 mask, not your costume mask. Velazquez joked to make this Halloween festive you can dress up like a doctor, nurse, or public health officer, in which case you will be wearing a mask as part of your costume. Spokane’s health officer also said if you’re the person handing out candy, keep a mask on, wash your hands and pass the candy out outside from a safe distance. Dr. Velazquez says that he understands the majority of people celebrating Halloween will be under the age of 12, he points out people under the age of 12 currently cannot get vaccinated which is why celebrating safely is so important in stopping the spread.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO