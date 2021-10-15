CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State Health Officials Share Tips for Fall Gatherings, Trick-or-Treating

By Kristen Thometz
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Halloween and Día de los Muertos fast approaching, state health officials released guidelines Friday to help people safely celebrate common fall traditions, like trick-or-treating and visits to pumpkin patches. “Although we’re still in the pandemic, this Halloween and fall festivities season will look a little different than last...

news.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Clinton County health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at gathering

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Officials with the Clinton County Health Department are warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at a gathering last weekend. Anyone present at the American Legion Post 1619 in West Plattsburgh on Oct. 16 between 4 p.m. and midnight may have been exposed, according to health officials. Information surrounding the possible exposure was announced in a press release Friday afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sonoma County Health Officer Gives OK To Trick-Or-Treating, Offers Halloween Safety Tips

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Following last year’s cancellations, health officials in Sonoma County gave the green light for trick-or-treating this Halloween and offered tips to remain safe from COVID-19. Health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said families can “confidently enjoy” celebrations for Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos celebrations held outdoors. Mase said indoor activities where multiple households mix, including indoor mazes, parties and haunted houses, have higher risk as many children are not eligible to be vaccinated. Officials also said masks continue to be required in indoor public settings and are recommended in private settings where there are people who are...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Regional Health District address trick-or-treating during pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. – With COVID-19 not showing any signs of slowing down, and cases in kids ramping up, what’s the plan for this Halloween? Spokane Regional Health addressed this earlier this week. The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) says with people across the region gearing up for the spooky day, and all systems are a go! But they want to make sure everything is COVID-19 safe. Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez saying there has been concern about whether or not it’s safe to celebrate this year, he says there are ways to safely celebrate. His recommendations are to mask up, wash your hands, remain in small groups and sanitize throughout the evening. He says it’s important to remember, mask means an N-95 mask, not your costume mask. Velazquez joked to make this Halloween festive you can dress up like a doctor, nurse, or public health officer, in which case you will be wearing a mask as part of your costume. Spokane’s health officer also said if you’re the person handing out candy, keep a mask on, wash your hands and pass the candy out outside from a safe distance. Dr. Velazquez says that he understands the majority of people celebrating Halloween will be under the age of 12, he points out people under the age of 12 currently cannot get vaccinated which is why celebrating safely is so important in stopping the spread.
SPOKANE, WA
WDVM 25

Doctor provides safety tips while trick or treating

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — We are only a few weeks away from Trick or Treating. What are some ways that parents can keep their children safe this Halloween? WDVM spoke with a local children’s doctor. Dr. Vandana Shaankila said the best way to keep your children safe this year is to sanitize between each house. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Trick Or Treating#D A De Los Muertos#Idph
madison

Simple safety tips for trick-or-treating for Halloween 2021

The air is getting chillier, pumpkins are perched on porches and kids across the country are planning their spooky costumes. As a professor of pediatric nursing and a mom to four young children, I know the excitement and anxiety that pandemic holidays bring to children and parents alike. Halloween 2020...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Halloween
WRAL News

Tips for safer Trick-or-Treating during COVID-19

Halloween is a time to delight in being just a little bit spooked – but there’s nothing fun about the fear COVID-19 inspires. For the second year in a row, parents and children will have to navigate trick-or-treating in the midst of a pandemic, now with an extra-scary mutant in our midst (the delta variant).
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOL 11

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department releases tips for safe trick-or-treating

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department released guidelines Thursday for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween. The following tips are recommended if celebrating with people outside your home:. Select events and attractions held outdoors and allow attendees to stay in their cars of socially distance. Refrain from having children select...
TOLEDO, OH
Petaluma 360

Tell us: Share your thoughts on pandemic trick-or-treating

With Halloween roughly two weeks away, Petaluma residents are gearing up for annual spooky festivities. While trick-or-treating was widely discouraged last year amid COVID-19 case surges, health officials this year are confident that outdoor trick-or-treating won’t pose any large scares as long as children wear face masks. Argus-Courier staff writer...
PETALUMA, CA
kcbx.org

Central Coast families celebrate fall pumpkin-picking attractions after federal officials give green light to go trick-or-treating

This Halloween will mark the second spooky holiday navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to health officials, holiday celebrations like trick-or-treating can be done safely. Hayley Shaffer picked pumpkins out with her kids at Pumpkin Patch SLO on Thursday. She’s joined with other parents and young kids as part of...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Boston Shares Trick-Or-Treating Safety Tips: ‘Encourage Your Children To Wear Masks Underneath Their Halloween Masks’

BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey and the Boston Public Health Commission are sharing Halloween safety tips to keep trick-or-treaters, especially young unvaccinated children, safe from COVID this year. In addition to getting vaccinated if eligible, residents are encouraged to keep all Halloween activities outdoors and to mask up.
BOSTON, MA
KXLY

Tips for families to stay safe while trick-or-treating this year

Halloween is right around the corner and there are some easy steps for families to take to keep safe while the pandemic continues. Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky recently said kids should be able to go trick-or-treating this year, but said there should be some precautionary steps taken. This includes staying outdoors and limiting time in crowds.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWMTCw

Safety tips to follow while trick-or-treating in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween safety is at the forefront of parent’s mind as the little ghouls and goblins start to prowl in West Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends getting the COVID-19 vaccine if you can, staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask that covers both the mouth and nose, frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, and getting the annual flu vaccine.
MICHIGAN STATE
KVUE

Tips for staying healthy while still trick-or-treating during a pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas — The past year-and-a-half of holidays has looked different, thanks to the pandemic. While COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Austin-Travis County, masking is still encouraged and vaccines have not yet been authorized for those under 12. Dr. Bradley Berg, a pediatrician with Baylor Scott & White,...
AUSTIN, TX
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy