Make your plans to head to Salado on Saturday for the Fall Food Truck Festival to benefit the Salado Volunteer Fire Department. The weather in Central Texas is damn near perfect right now. This Saturday will be no exception, with temps in the mid to upper 80's under mostly sunny skies. It's a perfect day to knock out those honey do's and get outside and have some fun. Plus, you'll be doing it for a great cause.

SALADO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO