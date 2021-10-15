CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Fastmail Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFastmail isn't a household name in the hosted email space, but it's got a solid offering. You don't get a big suite of productivity tools with this platform as you do with our Editors' Choice award winners Google Workspace Business Standard and Microsoft 365 Business Premium. But you do get email...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

HomeByMe review

A good and versatile service with a great free option, marred by an extremely slow render and watermarking of low res photorealistic images. HomeByMe is another web-based 3D home design tool. The photos on its front page sure make for an enticing service, so let’s take a look at it and see how good it really is.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Namecheap review

Namecheap is a skillful US-based web hosting provider offering a fine variety of feature-full hosting packages you can pick up on the cheap. All of them come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which means you can try everything out without worrying about a thing. Namecheap deals. Launched in 2000, Namecheap...
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

TradeStation Review

TradeStation is a top choice for day traders and serious investors. Its trading platform is widely used by institutional investors, such as hedge funds, family offices and investment bank proprietary trading desks. TradeStation’s desktop trading platform is incredibly sophisticated: Not only does it offer powerful charting, automated trading and real-time...
MARKETS
Digital Camera World

HDRinstant review

The concept behind HDRinstant is interesting because it provides a way to quickly and easily maximise detail in stills captured from video footage using tone compression to create HDR images. Results vary depending on the footage used, and the best results come from videos where highlight detail has been maintained or the video is slightly underexposed. The best results also come from manual control rather than using the 13 presets.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Apps#Email Accounts#Email Messages#Email Clients#Basic#Google Android#Imap#Icewarp Cloud
TechRadar

ZipRecruiter review

ZipRecruiter may be able to use but it lacks many of the features available on other job sites. As a result, it's best for basic job searches and you'll need to look elsewhere if you want to improve your resume or network with others. ZipRecruiter aims to provide one of...
JOBS
TechRadar

Roomstyler review

A good service, marred somewhat by a limited design interface and some glitches, but filled with a vast library of items to make your rooms truly unique. Roomstyler appears to be a place where you get inspired by a plethora of designs, created and posted my a myriad of designers. But you’re not only there to check what others have done, this is also a full featured 3D room design service which you can access and use straight from your favourite browser.
HOME & GARDEN
chargervoice.com

Everhood Review

Most video games require an expansive team of talented members in order to make something even playable, let alone something fun or enjoyable. However, Everhood shows that even a small team is enough to make a fantastic video game. Everhood, or Everhood: An Ineffable Tale of the Inexpressible Divine Moments of Truth, is an adventure indie video game developed by Chris Nordgren and Jordi Roca, the only two developers working on the entire game. The game was released after a long and dedicated development cycle on March 4, 2021 on Microsoft Windows and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Monster review

Monster's huge database and the fact that it's free to use are some of this job site's best features. However, its resume and cover letter writing services are expensive for job seekers while its plans for recruiters are also on the pricier side. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Monster has been around...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
TechRadar

Glassdoor review

Glassdoor offers powerful tools to help you learn more about companies but there is a learning curve to getting the most out of this job site. Once you overcome this, its reviews, salary information and wealth of data make it an essential tool for your next job search. TODAY'S BEST...
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse Review

Sustainability is a priority for tech companies, and just about every device manufacturer seems to be racing forward to employ new innovations that consider natural resources in its design. Among them is Microsoft, which has pledged to put an end to single-use plastics in its products by 2025, and will pursue zero-waste operations by 2030. We’re already seeing the fruits of Microsoft’s green promise with the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse ($24.99), a wireless mouse made of 20% recycled ocean plastic and packed in 100% recyclable packaging. That’s the gist of it—there's not much else to this mouse. Microsoft keeps things basic, really basic, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing for mobile use with a compact laptop.
ADVOCACY
PC Magazine

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP, 16MP; 12MP. Microsoft's $1,499.99 Surface Duo 2 works, and it doesn't work like anything else. A dual-screen, handheld Android phablet, the Duo 2 lives up to its name: It practically demands that you look at two windows at once. With no real external display and with a bezel between the screens, it's not like other foldable phones such as the $1,800 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. The form factor is likely too radical for most people, who want to hold a phone to their heads for calls, and send texts, take pictures, or play games on a single screen. But if find yourself wishing for an alternative to using the task switcher on your Android phone all the time, the Duo 2 might be right for you.
NFL
PC Magazine

Serif Affinity Designer Review

It’s easy to develop an affinity for Serif’s latest release of its vector editing graphic design software, Affinity Designer 1.10.0. That's high praise from this writer, a longtime Adobe Illustrator user. When the British-born app debuted in 2014 as a Mac-only tool, Windows users had already been using the company’s DrawPlus vector editing tool. Soon after, DrawPlus was scrapped, and so began the dual-platform succession of the Affinity line, which includes the vector-based Designer, pixel-based Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher for producing long documents. With the ubiquity of Adobe’s parallel workhorse trio (Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign), the burning question is: What can Affinity Designer do that Illustrator can’t? Read on to find out.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Protect Your iOS Data for Life With This $70 App Bundle

Every new generation of Apple device comes with more bells and whistles, but upgrading and transferring your data doesn't always go smoothly. Your data can be lost with no easy way to get it back unless you took the time to make backups. Those who've been through that routine before...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Discord Review

Discord has quickly become the go-to online communication tool, the type of service that caused Microsoft to drum up billions of dollars in an attempt to acquire it. Once you use Discord, you'll understand why. Discord makes it incredibly easy and intuitive for anyone to set up chat servers, and talk with friends or strangers via text, audio, and video. Discord is so popular, even non-gamers find plenty of use for it. You probably have it open while reading this, but if you were somehow on the fence, know that Discord is an Editors’ Choice pick for online messaging tools. You should integrate it into your digital life right now.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Get the Most Out of Microsoft Office for $75

Most people working with Microsoft Office probably aren't taking full advantage of what each app has to offer. But you can change that with The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle. Tips for Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint can save you hours every week, as well as allowing you to...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Get a Lifetime of Email Protection for $50

Email is a critical part of most of our lives, but it can be a nightmare to wrangle. Fortunately, Mail Backup X Individual Edition is the perfect all-in-one solution for email management—including backup, archiving, and even mail conversion. It works with leading email programs like Microsoft Outlook or Exchange, Gmail,...
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Google Will Pay Up to $250,000 for Android Enterprise Exploits

Google's new Android Enterprise Vulnerability Rewards Program will pay security researchers up to $250,000 for exploits affecting Pixel smartphones running Android Enterprise. The company announced its latest bug bounty program in a blog post highlighting several enterprise-focused security upgrades introduced with Android 12, such as "improving password complexity controls to make it easier to protect company data, and disabling USB signaling on company-owned devices to limit USB-based attacks," among other feature updates.
CELL PHONES
WKBN

Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

A U.S. government official briefed on the issue who insisted on anonymity to discuss the government’s response noted that “the activities described were unsophisticated password spray and phishing, run-of-the mill operations for the purpose of surveillance that we already know are attempted every day by Russia and other foreign governments.”
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Microsoft: Hackers Who Hit SolarWinds Are Back and Targeting IT Supply Chain

The suspected Russian hackers behind last year’s SolarWinds breach have re-emerged to target dozens of companies across the global IT supply chain, according to Microsoft. The hacking group, dubbed Nobelium or Cozy Bear, is trying to attack resellers and technology providers that help customers manage and deploy their cloud services, Microsoft said in a Monday report. The goal: To hijack access and then target their “downstream customers,” including government offices and think tanks.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy