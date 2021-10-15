Unprepared or prepared crust?

Place one head of garlic in a vacuum bag and seal on high until all air is removed. (If you do not have a vacuum sealer, a gallon Ziploc bag will also work.) Place this bag in a fermentation chamber at 140° and ferment for 2 months or until the garlic has turned completely black. (It should smell like soy sauce and have a sweet aroma.) When fermentation is complete, remove the black garlic cloves from the skins. Place these cloves in a pot and cover with 4 cups of water. Simmer until the garlic is super soft. Place this mixture into a high-powered blender and blend until super smooth. Season to taste with salt and reserve this mixture for later in the recipe.

