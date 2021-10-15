CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unprepared or prepared crust?

 10 days ago

Well, it is a bit confusing. I read "unbaked" and "prepared" as meaning the same thing, to...

Food52

How to Turn Practically Any Grain Into a Pie Crust

I first wrote about grain crusts in 2014. Back then, I was actively praising the concept of “easy” pie crusts. This recipe is incredibly easy. It requires less than 5 base ingredients, and no need to get out the rolling pin—it’s pressed into the pie plate. But it’s more than...
Greatist

Easy Pie Crust

This pie crust recipe is known as a 3-2-1 dough because it’s made up of 3 parts flour, 2 parts fat, and 1 part water (by weight). There is a bit of sugar for a slightly sweet crust, but you could also take out the sugar and use the dough with a savory filling.
Food & Wine

Salt-Crusted Turkey

Preheat oven to 400°F. Place turkey, breast side down, on a work surface. Using poultry shears or a sharp knife and beginning at the tail end, cut along each side of backbone. Remove backbone from turkey; reserve for stock or discard. Turn turkey breast side up. Using the heels of your hands, press firmly against breastbone until it cracks and turkey breast flattens slightly. Trim any excess fat and skin around neck, and trim any exposed ribs sticking out from sides of breast.
thedoctorstv.com

Chicken Crust Pizza Recipe from Keri Glassman

Mix ground chicken with 2 eggs, parmesan cheese, garlic, basil, salt, pepper. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Center internal temperature should be 165 degrees. Take it out and top with a white sauce, pesto, or even ricotta for a white pie.
thedoctorstv.com

How to Make the TikTok Food Trend Chicken Crust Pizza!

Nutritionist Keri Glassman shares the secrets to making the TikTok trend chicken crust pizza. She shares it’s high in protein with lots of vegetables. Plus, she shares an apple fry snack with peanut butter yogurt dip. Is Intermittent Fasting a Bad Idea for Women?
northernexpress.com

The Upper Crust

Essential treats and tools for the well-appointed foodie. For a NoMi twist on the classic corned beef Reuben and his turkey of a cousin, The Rachel, tear into the Whitefish Reuben ($17) at Charlevoix's East Park Tavern. Blackened whitefish, Swiss, coleslaw and thousand island dressing on toasted rye is perfection with an ice-cold beer and a side of fries. Plus, sit at the cool bar made from half the hull and deck of an old sailboat and imagine you're out there catching your own Great Lakes whitefish. East Park Tavern, Charlevoix.
skinnytaste.com

Turkey Cutlets with Parmesan Crust

These golden, crisp Turkey Cutlets with Parmesan Crust, pan-fried or air-fried, are a quick weeknight dish the whole family will love!. These breaded Parmesan-Crusted Turkey Cutlets are lightly pan-fried in just enough oil and butter so that they taste delicious without being greasy or high in calories. They’re super simple to make – just season the meat with salt and pepper, dip in egg whites, and then coat in the breadcrumb-parmesan mixture. My family and I love them with fresh lemon squeezed on top. More breaded cutlet recipes we love are these Breaded Chicken Cutlets with Deconstructed Guacamole and Breaded Pork Cutlets with Lime.
TODAY.com

Joy Bauer makes better-for-you chicken fingers with a pecan crust

I'm a serious health nut and celebrate National Nut Day with pride. Today I'm sharing two recipes that are nuttin' but delicious. First up, a blast from the past: a nutty twist on chocolate-peanut-buttery puppy chow. Next, savory and scrumptious pecan-crusted chicken fingers with a honey mustard dipping sauce. Two simple and mouthwatering recipes you're sure to go nuts for!
cityscopemag.com

Mushroom-Crusted Prime Ribeye Recipe

Place one head of garlic in a vacuum bag and seal on high until all air is removed. (If you do not have a vacuum sealer, a gallon Ziploc bag will also work.) Place this bag in a fermentation chamber at 140° and ferment for 2 months or until the garlic has turned completely black. (It should smell like soy sauce and have a sweet aroma.) When fermentation is complete, remove the black garlic cloves from the skins. Place these cloves in a pot and cover with 4 cups of water. Simmer until the garlic is super soft. Place this mixture into a high-powered blender and blend until super smooth. Season to taste with salt and reserve this mixture for later in the recipe.
actionnewsnow.com

Lemon Baked Cod With Pistachio Crust

This 30-minute recipe is light and satisfying, offering a nice crunch from the pistachios. This flavor profile would also work great on other seafoods available, like salmon, trout and tilapia. My husband's must-have accompaniment with most seafood dishes is tartar sauce. And his is the best! If you have a...
Food52

Cheesy Potato Balls (Cheesy Alu Banda)

In India, this widely loved snack, which is famed in Mumbai as batata vada, is customarily sold in a soft bun with a garlic and chile chutney. Its popularity has spread, and it’s now available in many Indian restaurants worldwide. Where I come from, these delicious potato balls are called alu banda and are sold in small shops and street stalls in the mornings for breakfast with chai. So why not serve this with some Coriander Peanut Chutney and piping hot masala chai? —Chetna Makan.
Columbian

Try award-winning pie with wonderfully flaky crust

PITTSBURGH — Travis Harhai is pretty proud of his deep-dish apple pie. Piled high with fall’s favorite fruit under a sugary blanket of crispy crumb topping, it’s exactly what you picture when you think of the classic all-American dessert — sweet and fruity, with a wonderfully flaky crust you can’t wait to dig into.
Food52

The Best Pan Liners for Every Kind of Cookie

Some cookie recipes call for pans to be lined with parchment paper; others want silicone baking mats. Some say to grease the cookie sheet, or grease and flour the baking pans. I sometimes call for lining pans with foil! What’s the (dare I say, cookie) scoop on all of this? What is the best way to line baking sheets for chocolate chip cookies, French macarons, and other baked goods?
Food52

I want to cook my meatloaf in large muffin tins. How long do I cook them for?

Hard to estimate by time. Better to use the internal temperature recommended by Emma's original recipe as guideline. First time you make this in muffin time, consider it your "shakedown cruise" for the revised recipe. Start resting internal temperature st about 10-15 min, then stop cooking when it reaches desired...
Food52

Can I sub vegetable oil for coconut oil?

There's nothing special about coconut oil, as far as I can tell. It may add a bit of flavor here, as you suggest. Any granola can be made with a substitute oil. You could use whatever neutral oil you like, or olive oil. With the other flavors in this malted chocolate granola, I'd go with a neutral oil - save the olive oil for a granola where it will be noticed. ;o)
Food52

Cheesy Fall Flatbread With Smashed Grapes, Rosemary & Onions

Strewn with smashed grapes, golden onions, BelGioioso Crescenza-Stracchino and Sharp Provolone cheeses, and peppery arugula, this autumnal flatbread is a cinch to make, thanks to store-bought pizza dough and simple yet impactful toppings. It’s inspired by grape focaccia, or schiacciata all’uva, that’s made in Tuscany during wine-grape harvest in the fall. The oven’s high heat not only ensures a crisp, golden crust, it also quickly caramelizes the grapes, rendering them soft, charred, and jammy-sweet in flavor. Smashing the grapes first not only boosts this caramelization process, it also helps the grapes adhere to the crust. BelGioioso’s Crescenza-Stracchino (a fresh, rindless, pleasantly tangy cheese that melts beautifully on top of flatbreads, pizzas, and sandwiches) and Sharp Provolone are the perfect counterparts to the roasted grapes. If you can’t find the Crescenza-Stracchino, BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella cheese makes a fine substitute.
Food52

Plant-Based Italian Sub

Maybe you call it a sub, or a submarine, or a hoagie, or a grinder—whatever the name, it’s as good as a desk lunch gets. Or if it’s a weekend, even better; take it to the park for a picnic or the beach for a post-swim reward. Where I live in New Jersey, there is no shortage of good delis, and thus no shortage of good Italian subs. Depending on the shop, these feature an assortment of cured meats, provolone cheese, all the crunchy fixings (lettuce, onion, and tomato), plus mayo and an oregano-y vinaigrette—this version takes a plant-based spin.
Food52

Grilled Rib Eye With Charred Chimichurri From Hugh Mangum

"The smoky flavor from the Lagavulin 16-Year pairs so magically well with a dry-aged rib eye—it cuts the fat and then you have that char creeping in from the chimichurri. This is just such a perfect plate of food: peaty, salty, sweet... It's like getting a hug from a campfire without having to start the fire."
Food52

Seaweed Risotto With Clams & Peas

Seaweed is a super versatile pantry staple and nutritional powerhouse that helps build layers of flavor with notes of earthy mushroom and briny sea. This risotto features a type of dried kelp referred to as wakame in Japanese and miyeok in Korean. It’s an edible seaweed most commonly used to enhance soups, stews, and salads, and its flavor is foundational to many Japanese and Korean dishes. Wakame lends deep savory umami flavor and is a nutrient-dense ingredient packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It’s a completely sustainable food, since it doesn’t require water, soil, fertilizer, or farming, and grows really quickly.
