Governor John Bel Edwards recently announced Louisiana will soon be home to a $4.5 billion Blue Hydrogen Clean Energy Complex. The plant will be built in Ascension Parish and once it's complete, it will reportedly be the world's largest permanent carbon dioxide sequestration endeavor of its kind. Not only will this complex bring about hundreds, even thousands of new jobs with benefits and an average salary of about $93K, but it will also go a very long way in helping to reduce our carbon footprint on the planet.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO