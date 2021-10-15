CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Music And Movies Keep Nappy Roots’ Big V A Very Busy Man

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether as Big V, his musical stage name, or Vito, his birth name used on movie sets, expect to see a lot of Vito “Big V” Tisdale, formerly of Kentucky-based Nappy Roots. He is currently balancing the pursuit of a solo career while handling movie scripts. The musician and actor continues...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
lightning100.com

Music Business Radio: Kristen Merlin

This week on MBR we talk with artist/singer-songwriter, Kristen Merlin. She first gained recognition on NBC’s The Voice and is now gaining more fans and accolades as she continues her ascent into the hearts of America. Kristen will talk about her journey before and after The Voice including what led her to Nashville, her songwriter process, connecting with her fans, and creating her own narrative and successes through her powerhouse live performances.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mashed

Here's What Travis Barker Really Eats In A Day

With their "Food Diaries: Bite Size" web series, Harper's BAZAAR gets all the dirt on what a typical day of eating looks like for many different celebrities, from musicians like Grimes to actresses like Awkwafina. The daily run-down looks dramatically different from person to person, with some favoring home-cooking while others dine out all the time, some preferring structured plans where they eat similar things on a regular basis and others approaching their daily nourishment with a more spontaneous attitude. One of the latest stars to share their typical diet is drummer Travis Barker, who most will know best from his many years with the band Blink-182 — although some reality television lovers may recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend (via Us Weekly).
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies at 22

This week, the R&B world suffered a tough loss. Rising singer Emani 22 has died at age 22, according to producer J Maine. In a statement to People, Maine said: "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Twista
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Kanye
Person
Nelly
Person
Musiq Soulchild
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Eric Christian Olsen’s Words on Departing Cast Members is Heartbreaking

It turns out that NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen is an emotional man. He misses his fellow colleagues anytime they are away for an extended period. You probably recognize Olsen’s face right off the bat. He is well known for playing Detective Marty Deeks on CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles. And while Olsen may play a handsome detective on the show, he’s basically a soft teddy bear when he’s off-camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Chris Harrison Is Engaged to Lauren Zima After 3 Years of Dating: ‘The Next Chapter Starts Now!’

A bachelor no more! Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are officially engaged after three years of dating. The former Bachelor Nation host, 50, and the Entertainment Tonight personality, 33, announced the news via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “I love you @laurenzima,” the Perfect Letter author wrote alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee. “The next chapter starts now!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Movies#Big V#Big Boys#Nappy Roots#Covid#Urban Mystic#Afro
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
maggrand.com

A Georgia woman comes forward in DMX’s estate battle, claiming to be the late rapper’s child

Another woman has come forward claiming to be the daughter of legendary late rapper DMX — bringing the total number of the late hip-hop star’s children to 15. In the past few weeks, the Georgia woman, Raven Barmer-Simmons, spoke with DMX’s other adult children, claiming to be their half-sister, Page Six has exclusively learned. To confirm their paternity, Simmons and the other 14 alleged DMX’s children will all have to undergo a DNA test.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy